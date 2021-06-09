Orion's 3200 relay, Thomsen going to state

Mindy Carls

Three Orion entries qualified for the Illinois High School Association’s Class 1A state track and field meet on Thursday, June 10, at O’Brien Stadium, Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IHSA scheduled decided to hold finals-only sessions of the state meet.

To qualify for state, girls had to finish first or second in their event at sectionals. Or they had to meet or exceed state-qualifying times or distances.

Orion competed in the 1A sectional on Thursday, June 3, at Rockridge High School in Edgington.

The very first race, the 3200-meter relay, ended with Orion securing its first berth at state. Maryn Bollinger led off, followed by Lily Moen, Melaina Meisenburg and Olivia Thomsen. They finished first in 10:46.28, more than 30 seconds ahead of the second-place team.

Thomsen qualified in two individual events. She was first in the 800 run and second in the 1600 run.

Sherrard topped the team standings with 81 points, followed by Erie-Prophetstown, second, 75; Bureau Valley, third, 58; Amboy, fourth, 56; Orion, fifth, 53; Milledgeville, sixth, 42; Peru St. Bede, seventh, 37.

Also, Riverdale, eighth, 36; Morrison, ninth, 33; Rockridge, 10th, 30; Fulton, 11th, 28; Sterling Newman, 12th, 9; Granville Putnam County, tied for 13th with Spring Valley Hall, 7; Savanna West Carroll, 3.

Orion girls results were:

100-meter dash — 3rd, Avery Noble 13.46. 4th, Lily Laws 13.68.

200 dash — 4th, Noble 28.15. 17th, Laws 31.05.

400 dash — 13th, Melaina Meisenburg 1:12.16. 18th, Karly Wampler 1:20.83.

800 run — 1st, Thomsen 2:26.80. 5th, Maryn Bollinger 2:38.39.

1600 run — 2nd, Thomsen 5:49.73. 11th, Maggie Nedved 8:07.60.

3200 run — 6th, Kiliegh Burge 15:11.57. 8th, Hayley VanDuyne, 16:28.81.

100 hurdles — 8th, Delaney Taets 18.68.

300 hurdles — 10th, Lily Moen 59.87. 12th, Burge 1:02.71.

400 relay — 7th, Orion (Laws, Te’Kail Barnes, Taets, Noble) 54.36.

800 relay — 8th, Orion (Latavia Hardwick, Taets, Barnes, Kennedy Ketron) 2:05.40.

1600 relay — 6th, Orion (Bollinger, Moen, Meisenburg, Mackinzie Washburn) 4:51.79.

3200 relay — 1st, Orion (Bollinger, Moen, Meisenburg, Thomsen) 10:46.28.

High jump — 6th, Washburn 1.37m (4-6).

Long jump — 20th, Wampler 3.43m (11-3).

Triple jump — 9th, Taets 8.70m (28-6.5). 12th, Wampler 7.28m (23-10.5).

Pole vault — 3rd, Burge 2.13m (6-11.75).

Shot put — 19th, Abby Bindewald 6.68m (21-11).

Discus throw — 13th, Bindewald 20.90 (68-6.75).