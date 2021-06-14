Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Senior Fishing Derby

Last reminder, the Geneseo Izaak Walton League will host their second annual, “Senior Fishing Rodeo,” on Saturday, June 19, 2021. It’s all free and you don’t even need a fishing license as it is part of Illinois Free Fishing Days. It will be held 1 mile north of Geneseo off of Rt. 82. Look for the sign! It makes no difference what town you are from, it’s open to all seniors, ages 55 to 105. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. and the contest will end at 11 a.m. If you don’t have a rod ‘n reel, we will supply you with one. Bait is free courtesy of Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle. There will be fishing from the shore, no boats! There will be first and second prizes for the longest fish caught over 6 inches and the most fish caught over 6 inches. So, bring your lawn chair, relax and enjoy the outdoors. Free doughnuts and orange juice for breakfast. So, cast your line to the wind, relax and maybe win a nice prize. If Mother Nature has other ideas and dishes out rain, we’ll cancel the event.

Bishop Hill

This Swedish, historical town is really a nice place to visit with its great restaurants, bakery, shops, museums, and occasional events open to the public. Speaking of the latter, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, there will be the “Midsommar (Midsummer) Music Festival” held in the city park. The music starts at 11 a.m. with some other events later in the day. If you want to know more about Henry County, check out the Henry County Historical Museum, about a block and a half west of the main street. It’s all on one floor and will open July 1st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week.

Out Foxed

Recently, Charlie Palmgren, Geneseo, was sitting on his patio and throwing some crumbs to the birds. He lives a few blocks south of the hospital. All of a sudden, a red fox outsmarted Charlie and came within six feet of him to grab lots of bread. Charlie said his neighbor had a rabbit’s nest, but Mr. Fox “emptied” it. Sad, but it’s all a part of nature, I guess.

Maple City Band

Short reminder, Maestro Alan Kiser and his 60 plus member band will perform on Tuesday, June 22nd, at 7 p.m. in the Geneseo City Park. The Geneseo Izaak Walton League will provide the ice cream social part of the event.

Humor

Jellyfish are composed of more than 95% water and don’t have a brain, heart, bones, or eyes. Dear God, and your point was? On my 21st birthday I did step on a jellyfish on the Greek island of Corfu. It was more than an ouch, I’ll say that! How does an Eskimo build his house? Igloos it together. Glen Anderson recently sat on a handful of grapes. It wasn’t painful and all the grapes did was let out a little whine. Golfer, Tony Simon, always wears two pairs of trousers. He said he does that in case he gets a hole-in-one. I haven’t spoken to Lorna all week. I hate to interrupt her!