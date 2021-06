Claudia Loucks

Geneseo will be well represented at the IHSA 2A State Track Meet this weekend at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. In addition to the athletes in these photos, members of Geneseo’s 4x400 relay team of Malakai Schaad, Will Taylor, Nate Ryerson and Ethan Holke also qualified for state with their second place finish in a time of 3:31.21.