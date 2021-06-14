Orion girls close to medaling

The Orion girls 3200-meter relay finished one place out of the medals at the IHSA’s Class 1A state meet on Thursday, June 10, at O’Brien Stadium, Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, the IHSA had one day of competition for each class, rather than spreading prelimins and finals across three days.

In the 3200 relay, Maryn Bollinger ran the first leg; Lily Moen, second; Melaina Meisenburg, third, and Olivia Thomsen, fourth.

Among 29 teams, the Chargers finished 10th with a time of 10:42.41, about four seconds faster than their seed time of 10:46.28.

“Tough to finish one place out of medaling, but the girls showed some true grit during each leg! It’s been fun, ladies! Amazing job!” coach Morgan Matson tweeted following the race.

Thomsen represented Orion in the 800 and 1600 races.

Clocking 2:26.75, she finished 11th among 27 girls in the 800.

Thomsen was timed at 5:40.40 in the 1600, coming in 15th among 28. But she had her moment of glory, with her coach tweeting, “Olivia wins the first heat of the mile with a stunning race! Second heat is beginning now. Olivia finishes the 1600 with 15th place!

“Great performances all around! Successful weekend here at Charleston,” Matson tweeted. “It felt good to be back!”