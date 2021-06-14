Orion matmen split with Panther foes

Mindy Carls

Orion wrestlers defeated United Township 40-18 on Saturday morning, June 5, in the Charger gym.

The Chargers made short work of the Panthers, winning four matches by forfeit and two by pins. Only Luke Moen’s 113-lb. bout with Jordan Pauwels went the distance. Moen won a 14-1 major decision.

Orion’s Nolan Loete pinned Zane Mills at 4:23 in the 152-lb. bout. A few minutes later, Maddix Moninski rolled UT’s 170-pounder, Keagan Ziegler, at 1:20.

UT’s Mason McGuire stuck Talan Rodney at 5:46 in the 160-lb. matchup.

The Chargers won four matches by forfeit and the Panthers, two.

Caden Wegerer (132), Cooper Herd (145), Josh Fair (195) and Phillip Dochterman (220) were Orion’s forfeit winners, while UT’s were Brody Goetz (106) and Afi Kamasse (182).

Later in the morning, five forfeits proved costly for Orion in a 48-29 loss to Erie-Prophetstown. The Chargers gave up 30 points for not having anyone to send out on the mat.

Erie-Prophetstown earned 36 of its 48 points with forfeits at 120 (Damon Wiemken), 126 (Dylan Chandler), 138 (Alex Bomleny), 145 (Jase Grunder), 182 (Logan Wheeler) and 285 (Elijah Friedrichsen).

Orion had one forfeit, with Moninski collecting six points at 170.

In matches actually wrestled, the Chargers outscored the Panthers 23-12.

Moen won by 15-0 technical fall over Josh Gibson at 113 lbs.

Chargers winning by pin were Nolan Loete (152), who rolled Isaac Goodson at 3:36; Dochterman (195), who stuck Jacob Otten at 5:30, and Fair (220), who showed Nick Ballard the ceiling at 1:29.

The Panthers notched two pins. At 132, Carter Jepson pinned Wegerer at 2:45, and at 160, Dean Otton stuck Rodney in 55 seconds.