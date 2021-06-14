Orion wrestlers fall to Ottawa, Princeton

Mindy Carls

For Orion wrestlers, it was a long trip home from Princeton on Tuesday, June 1.

Ottawa defeated Orion 31-27, and the host Tigers rolled over the Chargers 56-18.

Orion built a 27-9 lead over Ottawa. Cooper Herd started the Chargers off with a forfeit at 145 lbs.

Charger Nolan Loete won the 152-lb. bout with a 14-0 major decision over Wyatt Reding for a 10-0 lead in the team score.

At 160 lbs., Andrew Ristau decisioned Talan Rodney 7-5 for the Pirates’ first points.

Orion’s Maddox Moninski won the 170-lb. weight class by forfeit, pushing the Charger lead to 16-3.

Charles Medrow of Ottawa pinned Phillip Dochterman at 1:20 in the 195-lb. bout.

With Orion’s lead trimmed to 15-9, Josh Fair earned five points with a 17-0 technical fall over LaMarcus Petty, his 285-lb. opponent.

Luke Moen maxed out the Charger total with a pin of 113-pound Alberto Villarreal only 40 seconds into the 113-lb. bout.

Down 27-9, the Pirates swept the last four weight classes. Casey Kammerer (120 lbs.), Tristan Simmons (126) and Xander Jones (138) all won by forfeit.

At 132 lbs., Grason Johnson of Ottawa won an 11-0 major decision over Caden Wegerer.

Only one of the matches in the Princeton contest went the full six minutes.

Fair had Orion’s only pin. He rolled 195-lb. Drew Harp at 2:40.

Moen (113) and Moninski (182) won by forfeit.

Four Tigers won their bouts with Chargers were. They were Matt Harris (132), 17-2 technical fall over Wegerer; Augie Christiansen (145), 2:20 pin of Herd; Carson Etheridge (152), 4:47 pin of Loete, and Jesse Wright (220), 6-1 decision of Dochterman.

Six Princeton boys won by forfeit, including Steven Benavidez (106), Justin DePauw (120), Carlos Benavidez (126), Preston Arkles (138), Cael Davis (160) and Payne Miller (285).