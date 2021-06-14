Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Reed Medals at State Track Meet

Miranda Reed took up the challenge of the longest running event in high school track during her freshman year on the Ridgewood Spartan Girls Track Team, the 3200m, two miles to the non-metric fans. Reed placed first in her sectional two weeks ago qualifying for the chance to compete in the IHSA Class 1A State Meet in Charleston on Thursday, June 10th.

Not only did Reed compete, she medaled in her first time down to the Eastern Illinois Campus. Reed took seventh place in the 3200m run finishing with a personal best time of 11:58. She was just eleven seconds behind the sixth place runner from Marshall. Mat Kindelsperger from Sherrard was the State Champion with a time of 11:19.

Senior Spartan Lauren Anderson competed for the last time at the meet. Anderson jumped 1.52m which placed her in thirteenth place. The winning height was 1.63 meters by Lindley Johnston from Stark County.

Spartans Shut Out at Sectionals

The Ridgewood Spartan boys track team entered the IHSA State Series on Friday, June 11th at Erie High School for the IHSA Sectional Meet knowing this was likely the toughest sectional in the state. With Rockridge, Riverdale, and Rock Island Alleman in the mix, to name a few, the Spartans knew they were going to have to be at their best to make a run for the blue track at Eastern Illinois University.

Despite a number of personal records on the hot muggy night at Erie, no Ridgewood runner qualified. The closest was Ryan Francis in the 400m dash, Francis finished in third place. Senior Nick Janson ended his season with a fourth place finish in the 800m run.

Complete results. Individual running events. 100m dash. 15th, Meric Veloz 12.11. 19th, Alec Noyd 12.24. 200m dash. 7th, Noyd 24.56. 18th, Veloz 26.06. 400m dash. 4th, Ryan Francis 55.72. 6th, Lucas Kessinger 56.12. 800m run. 4th, Nick Janson 2:10. 19th, Matt VanHyfte 2:24. 1600m run. 8th, Janson 5:00. 20th, Kaden Larson 5:30. 3200m run. 14th, Joe Keever 15:31. 300m hurdles. 6th, Sam Petrie 50.23. 7th, Aaron Gotthardt 51.31. Team running events. 4x100m relay. 11th, Kessinger, Veloz, Carson Nodine, Lucas Maness, 48.57. 4x200m relay. 12th, Maness, Noyd, Veloz, Taylor Snook 1:40. 4x400m relay. 6th, Francis, Kessinger, Maness, Snook 3:49. 4x800m relay. Larson, Jager Samuelson, VanHyfte, Petrie 11:03. Field Events. Long Jump. 14th, Nodine 5.34m. 20th, Petrie 4.85m. Triple Jump. 6th, VanHyfte 11.16m. 11th, Gotthardt 10.53m. Shot Put. 25th, Samuelson 8.01. 26th, Jay Harrell 6.88m. Discus. 27th, Harrell 18.10m