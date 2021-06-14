Rockridge tops Orion JV baseball

Mindy Carls

Rockridge defeated Orion 6-1 in junior varsity baseball on Monday, May 24, at Love Park.

The Rockets put four runs on the board in the second inning. Although the Chargers plated Kaden Edmunds in the bottom of the frame, the visitors added two in the top of the third.

In the three-inning game, Orion outhit Rockridge 2-1. Edmunds and Gabe Masias had the Charger hits. Masias slammed a double.

Landon Gekas pitched one inning, striking out two without giving up any runs, hits or walks.

Joseph Faulkner absorbed the loss. In his inning on the mound, he was charged with four runs, all unearned. He had no hits, no walks and no strikeouts. Putting the ball in play, Rockridge batters took advantage of four errors, a hit batsman and a sacrifice fly to score.

Kane Lieving worked the third inning, allowing two runs, both earned, on one hit and four walks while striking out one.

Orion made four errors and Rockridge, none.