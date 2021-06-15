After big win over Storm, Charger girls fall to Titans

Mindy Carls

The Orion softball team finished the regular season with a 17-1 win over visiting Bureau Valley in three innings on Saturday, May 29.

Orion started regional action hosting Monmouth-Roseville on Wednesday, June 2. The Titans decisioned the Chargers 5-2. Orion finished season with a 12-14 record.

In the Bureau Valley game, the Storm scored their only run in the top of the first. The Chargers responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame. All three of the first Orion batters — Marly Lillibridge, Kenadi Sovey and Jenna Drish — scored. Drish collected one RBI and Grace Passno, two.

During the third inning, Orion exploded for 11 runs. The Chargers batted around, with Lillibridge and Sovey leading off with singles. Drish blasted a three-run homer on the first pitch she saw.

Before the inning ended, Chargers driving in more runs were Drish, her fourth; Nickie Kettler, two on a double; and Sovey, Passno, Lillibridge and Ella Sundberg, one each.

Orion added three more runs in the bottom of the third.

Bureau Valley came to bat in the top of the fourth but failed to score, and the game ended.

The Chargers outhit the Storm 16-6. Lillibridge collected four hits; Drish, three; Sovey, Kettler and Passno, two each, and Sundberg, Ava Terry and Kasey Filler, one apiece.

Besides Drish’s home run, Orion got one double each from Lillibridge and Kettler.

Drish finished with five RBIs, Lillibridge and Passno with three apiece and Sovey with one.

For four innings of work, Drish collected the win. She allowed one run, earned, on six hits and no walks. She struck out seven.

Orion played flawless defense, while Bureau Valley committed two errors.

In the first round of regionals, Orion and Monmouth-Roseville were scoreless through the first two innings.

The Titans posted two runs in the top of the third, then added a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

Orion got on the scoreboard with a run in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Passno walked on four straight pitches. Filler singled her in.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Drish slammed another home run. But the next two batters made outs to end the Charger season.

The Titans outhit the Chargers 6-4.

Filler, Kettler, Drish and Hannah Swope each had one hit.

Drish’s home run was Orion’s only extra-base hit.

Filler and Drish each notched an RBI.

Passno and Drish scored the runs.

Drish pitched seven innings and absorbed the loss. She gave up five runs, all earned, on six hits and two walks. She struck out 11.

Orion had no errors and Mon-Rose, one.