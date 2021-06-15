Field of Dreams ends for Geneseo baseball

Claudia Loucks

Stone Field in Richmond Hill Park has been the “Field of Dreams” for the Geneseo High School Baseball team. Sadly, their “dreams” of making it to State came to an end Monday night when the Leafs lost to Washington, 7-2.

The Class 3A Super-Sectional game was the last time the 11 seniors on the Geneseo team would compete on their home diamond, the field that has brought them so much success in their postseason.

It was senior PJ Moser who commented about being the first GHS team to have gotten this far and he encouraged the younger fellow players to work hard in the off season so “something like this” could happen again.

Top-seeded Washington Panthers, 24-6, put an end to the Leafs’ success, 20-11, at the game which was played in front of a standing-room-only crowd.

The Leafs earned the school’s first sectional title and reached the State’s Elite Eight this season.

It also saddened Coach Joe Nichols for the season to come to an end, but he looked at the positive side and said, “It was a great experience for our team and entire program. These guys will be in the Geneseo record books forever because of their efforts.”

“It stings now, but after awhile they will appreciate the fun and the experiences they shared together,” he said. “The other coaches and I couldn’t be more proud of their attitudes in the face of adversity and how they carried themselves throughout this whole season. These players are great young men that acted like gentlemen even when they were not treated that way. That says a lot about them and the community they come from.”

He added, “We hope the community enjoyed the ride as much as we did because their support energized our team and made a wonderful atmosphere. We can’t thank them enough for coming out in the terrible heat to support us.”