Geneseo wrestlers take 2nd at Regional

The Geneseo wrestling team took second place out of a 15-team Regional Meet held at Rock Island High School. Sectional qualifiers who will compete Saturday, June 19, at Geneseo with hopes for a trip to State are:

-1st – Logan Tuggle, Clay DeBaillie and Harrison Neumann.

-2nd – Anthony Montez and Bruce Moore.

-3rd – Tim Stohl.

-4th – Jack Snyder, Bennett Kreiner and Carson Raya.

-5th – Levi Neumann.

Team Scores:

-Rock Island – 238.0

-Geneseo – 197, 5

-Maple Park – 185.0

-Hampshire – 121.5

-Galesburg WC -118.5

-Burlington Central – 92.0

-Sterling – 73.5

-LaSalle-Peru – 66.0

Coach Jon Murray explained Geneseo had 11 weight classes filled for Regional “which made it just a bit too much of a feat to top Rock Island with all 14 weight classes filled. But I am very proud of the efforts of those 11 guys and I’m confident that many of them will be qualifying for the State tournament this Saturday at the Sectional here at home.”