Hoftender spins 17 K's in regional win

Mindy Carls

Orion pitcher Quinn Hoftender struck out 17 batters in a 7-0 win over Monmouth-Roseville in regional action on Wednesday, June 2, in Sunny Lane, Monmouth.

Hoftender also helped himself with a run he scored in the first inning. He drew a walk to lead off the inning and eventually went home on a passed ball.

Leading off the third inning, Hoftender homered over the right field fence.

Cole Kratzberg then hit a ground ball to the third baseman and reached on an error.

Jarrett Thornburg singled into center field. Kratzberg moved to second.

With two strikes on Kile Johnson, Kratzberg stole third and scored on an error by the third baseman, while Thornburg was swiping second and third.

Johnson put the ball in play to the third baseman, who threw home to put out Thornburg at the plate.

Orion added two three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

The Chargers outhit the Titans 7-3.

Thornburg had two hits and Hoftender, Dathan Moore, Derek Dykeman, Jared Mohr and Ty Comer, one each. Hoftender’s home run was Orion’s only extra-base hit.

Thornburg and Hoftender each drove into a run.

Hoftender scored three runs; Kratzberg, two, and Dykeman and Mohr, one each.

The Chargers swiped six bases. Thornburg stole two and Dykeman, Kratzberg, Mohr and Payton Weaver, one each.

Hoftender collected the win. In seven shutout innings, he allowed three hits and now walks, and he struck out 17.

Monmouth-Roseville committed five errors and Orion, one.

Orion advanced to the regional semifinal game on Friday morning, June 4, in Macomb.

The Bombers put four runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning, then added a run in the bottom of the third.

Macomb scored seven runs in the fourth. With a 12-0 lead by then, the Bombers gave up three runs to the Chargers in the top of fifth. The Bombers got their final run in the bottom of the frame, taking a 10-run lead to end the game early.

Orion had seven hits to eight for Macomb.

Chargers with one hit each were Hoftender, Thornburg, Dathan Moore, Johnson, Weaver, Chance Stropes and Kaden Edmunds.

Johnson crashed a double.

Dykeman, Johnson and Weaver each drove in a run.

Kratzberg, Thornburg and Moore scored one run apiece.

Orion had two stolen bases, both by Kratzberg.

Kratzberg started the game on the mound. In 3-1/3 innings, he was charged with nine runs, eight earned, on five hits and four bases on balls, and he struck out four.

Johnson worked 1/3 inning. He gave up three runs, one earned, on two hits. He had no walks and no strikeouts.

Weaver pitched one inning. He yielded one run, unearned, on one hit and one walk. He had no strikeouts.

Orion had three errors and Macomb one.