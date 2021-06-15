Orion matmen top Rock Falls

Mindy Carls

Orion wrestlers defeated Rock Falls 27-16 on Wednesday, June 2, in Sherrard.

The host Tigers topped the Chargers 46-28 on the same night.

Orion’s first two wrestlers, Phillip Dochterman (220 lbs.) and Luke Moen (113), won by forfeit for a 12-0 lead.

At 126, Rocket Aaron Meenen won by forfeit.

Orion’s Caden Wegerer decisioned 132-lb. Alan Forman 9-3.

Payhton Smith of Rock Falls won by 17-3 major decision over 145-lb. Ethan Moran to cut the Orion lead to 15-10.

The Rockets moved into the lead 16-15 when Pitt Smith pinned Nolan Loete at 3:30 in the 152-lb. bout.

Orion moved ahead when Talan Rodney (160) and Maddix Moninski (170) claimed forfeits.

Moninski scored the first points in the Sherrard match. He pinned Ryley Zippe at 3:02 in the 170-lb. bout.

Two more Chargers also collected pins. Josh Fair pinned 195-lb. Josh Bynum in 1:15, and Dochterman stuck 285-lb. Josh VanDerLinder at 1:15.

Moen won by 13-1 major decision over Parker Adams.

Tigers with pins were Ryder Roelf (145), who rolled Moran at 5:40, and Walter Franck (160), who showed Talan Rodney the ceiling at 1:55.

Another Tiger, Dylan Russell (152), won by 13-1 major decision over Loete.

Orion had one forfeit winner, Caden Wegerer at 138 lbs.

Sherrard scored 30 points on forfeits, which were picked up by Andrew Ryckegham (182), Walker Anderson (220), Pierce Findley (106), Kaiden Jones (126) and Austin Fratzke (132).