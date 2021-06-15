Orion softball splits in non-conference games

Mindy Carls

In the last week of May, Orion split with non-conference opponents Knoxville and Galesburg in varsity softball.

On Tuesday, May 25, Knoxville defeated Orion 14-9 in Orion. A day later, the Chargers went into extra innings to defeat the Silver Streaks 2-1 in Galesburg.

In the game with the Blue Bullets, the Chargers scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Kenadi Sovey led off the frame. She put the ball in play to the shortstop, whose error let her reach. Sovey stole second.

One out later, Jenna Drish singled in Sovey for the first run.

Nickie Kettler followed up with a single.

Ella Sundberg doubled in Drish and Kettler.

After the second out, Kasey Filler slammed a home run to give Orion a 5-0 lead.

The Blue Bullets responded with four runs in the top of the second, two in the third and seven in the fourth. Orion never regained the lead.

Knoxville outhit Orion 13-11.

Chargers with two hits were Ella Sundberg, Grace Passno, Filler and Hannah Swope, and with one were Marly Lillibridge, Jenna Drish and Kettler.

Sundberg and Filler each crashed a home run. Sundberg, Passno and Swope slammed one double apiece.

Orion had nine RBIs. Sundberg had three; Drish and Filler, two each, and Sovey and Lillibridge, one apiece.

Filler took the loss. In three innings, she yielded eight runs, all earned, on eight hits and one walk. She struck out two.

Swope worked four innings. She was charged with six runs, five earned, on five hits and seven walks. She whiffed two.

Orion committed five errors and Knoxville, one.

On Wednesday, May 26, the Chargers and the Streaks were scoreless through the first two innings.

Orion scored in the top of the third. Filler waited out a 3-2 pitch and received a walk. Two hours later, Sovey singled her in.

Galesburg answered with a run in the bottom of the frame.

The game went into extra innings, but the Chargers didn’t keep their fans in suspense very long. In the top of the eighth, Sundberg slammed a home run to put Orion ahead.

When Galesburg came to bat, Drish struck out the first two Streaks. She got the third to pop up to third baseman Passno.

Drish’s strikeouts were two of the 19 she had during the game. She earned the win with eight innings of work. The only run scored against her was earned. Drish had three hits and no walks.

Orion outhit Galesburg 8-3.

Sovey, Ava Terry and Sundberg banged two hits each and Passno and Swope, one apiece.

Sundberg’s home run was Orion’s only extra-base hit.

Sovey and Sundberg had RBIs.

Orion committed one error and Galesburg none.