Orion's Spranger qualifies for state

Mindy Carls

Orion thrower Josh Spranger qualified for the IHSA’s Class 1A state meet on Thursday, June 17, at O’Brien Stadium, Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Spranger earned a berth at state by winning the discus throw on Friday, June 11, at the sectional meet at Erie Middle School.

With thunder grumbling overhead, Spranger finished third in the shot put as the meet got underway. His best throw was 13.56 meters (44 feet, 5.75 inches). Moving on to the discus, he topped all competitors with a spin of 42.25 meters (138-7.25).

To move on to state, athletes had to finish first or second, or meet qualifying standards.

Orion’s top 10 finishers included the 3200-meter relay. Luciano Bradley, Kade Scharpman, Gus Nedved and Nathan Monzon placed sixth with a time of 9:31.77.

Shaw Ringier was eighth in the shot put with a toss of 12.35 meters (40-6.25).

Team scores — 1st, Sherrard 87. 2nd, Riverdale 83. 3rd, Erie-Prophetstown. 63. 4th, Morrison 58. 5th, Alleman 56. 6th, Rockridge 50. 7th, Mercer County 40. 8th, Fulton 21. 9th, Sterling Newman 19. 10th, Orion 17. 11th, Bureau Valley 16. 12th (tie), Ridgewood and Savanna West Carroll 14. 14th, Amboy 11. 15th, Milledgeville 4.

Results for Orion boys were:

100-meter dash — 20th, Cole Kimball 12.28. 28th, Nick Shillington 13.69.

200 dash — 13th, Kimball 24.99. 25th, Shillington 30.33.

400 dash — 13th, Kimball 1:00.48. 21st, Eric Thorndyke 1:04.94.

800 run — 11th, Nathan Monzon 2:15.67. 12th, Luciano Bradley 2:15.94.

1600 run — 17th, Collin Meisenburg 5:26.20. 19th, Kade Scharpman 5:27.93.

3200 run — 10th, Meisenburg 11:50.24. 13th, Tate Schneider 14:02.46.

1600 relay — 11th, Orion (Meisenburg, Monzon, Bradley, Nedved), 4:07.54.

3200 relay — 6th, Orion (Bradley, Scharpman, Gus Nedved, Monzon), 9:31.77.

Shot put — 3rd, Josh Spranger 13.56m (44-5.75). 8th, Shaw Ringier 12.35m (40-6.25).

Discus throw — 1st, state qualifier, Spranger 42.25m (138-7.25). 15th, Ringier 29.56m (96-11.75).