Chargers, Rockets exchange wins in baseball

Mindy Carls

Rockridge defeated Orion 4-2 in the 11th inning on Monday, May 24, at Love Park. Three days later, the Chargers topped the Rockets 4-1 in Edgington.

In Monday’s game, Rockridge led 1-0 after one inning. During the third, Orion plated two runs. Cole Kratzberg walked with one out. Quinn Hoftender homered to give the Chargers a 2-1 lead.

That remained the score until the top of the seventh, when Rockridge scratched out a run to tie the score.

The Rockets strung together a walk and two singles in the 11th for two runs and the win.

Rockridge outhit Orion 11-6.

Jarrett Thornburg smashed two hits and Hoftender, Dathan Moore, Chance Stropes and Kaden Edmunds, one each.

Hoftender’s home run was Orion’s only extra-base hit.

The Chargers swiped six bases, with Thornburg taking three and Kile Johnson, Kratzberg and Moore, one each.

Kratzberg pitched six innings, giving up one earned run on four hits and four walks. He struck out seven.

Thornburg worked 2/3 inning. He was charged with one run, earned, on two hits and one walk. He whiffed one.

Payton Weaver absorbed the loss. In 4-1/3 innings, he yielded two runs, both earned, on five hits and one base on balls. He struck out four.

Rockridge committed four errors and Orion, three.

In the rematch on Thursday, May 27, each team scored in the first inning. The score remained deadlocked until Orion added three runs in the top of the fifth.

Ty Comer led off with a walk. Stropes laid down a bunt, which the pitcher mishandled. Stropes was safe at first and Comer at third. Another error sent Stropes to second.

One out later Hoftender walked to load the bases for Kratzberg, who walked to force in Comer and leave the bases still full.

Thornburg launched a sacrifice fly to the right fielder. He threw to the catcher, but not before Stropes and Hoftender scored for a 4-1 lead.

Orion outhit Rockridge 6-3. Kratzberg and Moore belted two each and Hoftender and Thornburg, one apiece.

Moore crunched two doubles.

Thornburg collected two RBIs and Kratzberg and Moore, one each.

Orion had three stolen bases. Johnson, Moore and Thornburg had one each.

Hoftender earned the win. In seven innings, he allowed one run, unearned, on three hits and no walks. He struck out five.

Orion made four errors and Rockridge, two.