Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Jerard Rosner

A few weeks ago I received a nice letter from this gentleman. He now lives in Florida and receives this newspaper. Some years ago he sent me a joke about a snake. This time he sent me a whole page of jokes and I will share those as time goes by. Many years ago, his father, Herb, was a faithful member and good volunteer for the Geneseo Izaak Walton League. He even served as Vice-President of the club. So, thank you “Jerry” for the nice words and well wishes. Now get out there on the saltwater and go fishing “just for the halibut!”

4th of July

The clock is ticking down for the great July 4th celebration in the Geneseo City Park. Great food served by the Geneseo Kiwanis and equally great music by the Maple City Band. Oh, and you “have” to go to the band’s tent for dessert. If ‘yer lucky, you might even get a piece of Jane Kiser’s cherry pie.

Mireill Mathieu

Gee, this singer from France was an amazing entertainer in her day. Now at age 75, I don’t know if she is still performing, but “wow,” could that lady sing! The song, “New York, New York,” sung by this lady in 1982, was equal, in my opinion, to Frank Sinatra’s English version. Of course, she sang the song in French. The way she moved and her expressions were so neat. If you go to: “New York, New York” by Mireill Mathieu and click on the 3rd of 4 photos (4.28) shown, you will see what I’m talking about. The lady recorded over 1,200 songs and sold more than 122 million albums. Amazing talent!

Daniel Boone

Kevin Versluis recently lent me a new book entitled, “Blood and Treasure,” by authors, Bob Drury and Tom Clavin. The book is not just about the famous frontiersman and legend, Daniel Boone, but our dealings with Native Americans (Indians). Boone was an amazing person and “lucky” to have lived as long as he did considering his encounters with hostile Indians. The book covers the Revolutionary War and how the British convinced some Indian tribes to fight on the Redcoats side. It was no secret that our European ancestors treated the various tribes with disdain and worse, drove the Indians from their lands. Their revenge was horrific!

Senior Fishing

Fishing Photos

Don’t forget, if you, a family member or whoever, catches a nice fish, send me a photo of the angler and the catch. Send to: deboonelr@aol.com. Did you notice the name in the middle of the e-mail address? Growing up, all I cared about was fishing and hunting so my dad always called me, “Boone,” after the famous pathfinder, Daniel Boone.

Humor

Two cannibals are eating a clown. One cannibal turns to the other and asks, “Does this taste funny to you?” Knock! Knock! Whose there? Canoe! Canoe who? Canoe open the door? My pet dolphin always messes things up. He really doesn’t do it on porpoise. The next time to buy a boat is when there is a sail on it. Making a boat out of stone would be a hardship.