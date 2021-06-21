Different outcomes for Orion baseball

Mindy Carls

A three-run inning was enough for Alleman to top Orion 4-1 in non-conference varsity baseball on Wednesday, May 19, at the Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline.

The Chargers scored first, plating a runner in the top of the second. With one out, Dathan Moore walked. He went to second on Kile Johnson’s single into center field. One out later, Cole Kratzberg singled into left to score Moore.

Alleman put three runs on the board in the bottom of the inning and added an insurance run in the fourth.

Each team belted six hits. Orion had two singles from Moore and one each from Kratzberg, Quinn Hoftender, Ty Comer and Johnson.

Hoftender stole two bases.

Payton Weaver took the loss. In six innings, he allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits and two walks. He struck out one.

Orion had one error and Alleman none.

The Chargers had a different outcome in another non-conference game with the Knoxville Blue Bullets on Saturday, May 29, at Love Park. In the final game of the regular season, it was Orion with the big inning.

Knoxville and Orion were deadlocked at 1-1 midway through the fifth inning. Derek Dykeman led off the Orion half of the frame with a double on a line drive into left field. Kameron Weaver went in a courtesy runner for the pitcher. Weaver went to third on a passed ball.

Jared Mohr walked on four pitches.

Kaden Edmunds homered into left field, bringing three runs across the plate for a 4-1 lead.

But the Chargers weren’t done yet.

Quinn Hoftender doubled into left. Two outs later, Moore put the ball into play to the second baseman, whose mishandling of the ball let Hoftender score.

Each team had six hits.

Orion’s came off the bats of Hoftender, who had two, and Thornburg, Kile Johnson, Dykeman and Edmunds, one each.

Charger extra-base hits were the home run by Edmunds and one double each by Dykeman and Hoftender.

Edmunds collected three ribbies and Johnson, one.

Five Chargers scored. They were Hoftender, Thornburg, Johnson, Dykeman and Edmunds.

Orion had four stolen bases. Thornburg swiped two and Hoftender and Mohr, one each.

Kratzberg pitched four innings, giving up one run, unearned, on four hits and two walks. He struck out four.

In 2-2/3 innings, Dykeman allowed one run, unearned, on two hits and no walks. He struck out two.

Payton Weaver worked 1/3 inning. He had no runs, no walks and no strikeouts.

Orion made two errors and Knoxville one.