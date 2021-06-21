Orion wrestlers compete in IWOCA state

Mindy Carls

Orion sent two varsity wrestlers and four frosh-soph wrestlers to the IWCOA state tournament this week.

Noah Schnerre and Josh Fair will compete in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s Class 1A varsity tournament at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24.

Mason Anderson, Cooper Herd, Logan Loete and Phillip Dochterman will be in the IWCOA’s frosh-soph tournament at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, and 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.

Both tournaments will be at the BOS Center, Springfield.

Orion competed in the Sunday, June 13, regional tournament at Sandwich High School.

Three Chargers qualified for sectionals with top-four finishes in their weight brackets. Josh Fair was first at 195 lbs., Luke Moen fourth at 113 and Noah Schnerre fourth at 152.

At regionals, Fair pinned Devon Rucker of Polo at 1:02 in quarterfinals. Fair then pinned Drew Harp of Princeton at 1:25 during the semifinal round.

In the championship bout, Fair decisioned Andrew Haas of Lena-Winslow.

Moen claimed a 4-2 overtime decision over Aaron Meenen of Rock Falls in quarterfinals. Edwin Estrada of Oregon decisioned Moen 3-0 in semis, but in consolation semis Moen won a 12-0 major decision over Kadin Kern of Sandwich.

In the third-place match, Chris Sitter of Dixon pinned Moen at 2:50.

Schnerre won his quarterfinal match with a pin of Tristen Alexander of Dakota in 1:18.

Griffin Luke of Le-Win won a 3-1 overtime decision over Schnerre.

In consolation semis, Schnerre pinned Randy Manos of Stillman Valley at 2:28.

For third place, Dylan Russell of Sherrard decisioned Schnerre 7-2.

Other Chargers at regionals were Anderson (126), Caden Wegerer (132), Ethan Moran (145), Weston Ferry (160) and Dochterman (220).

On Saturday, June 19, Sandwich hosted sectionals. Fair placed second and Schnerre third.

In quarterfinals, Isaac Bourge of Yorkville Christian decisioned Moen 1-0.

Moen dropped into the third round of wrestlebacks, where he met Kern again and decisioned him 3-0. In another rematch, Sitter decisioned Moen 6-2 in wrestleback semis.

Schnerre won his first-round match with a pin of Charley Murray of Winnebago at 1:37. In quarterfinals, Schnerre decisioned Drew Torza of Yorkville Christian 6-3. Luke decisioned Schnerre 6-2 in semifinals.

The Charger avenged his regional loss with a pin of Russell at 2:55 in consolation semis.

In the third-place match, Schnerre and Torza hooked up again. Schnerre got the stick at 1:25.

Fair pinned his quarterfinal opponent, Jack Olivier of Plano, in 31 seconds. The Charger got another stick in semifinals. He pinned Mitchell White of Dixon in 49 seconds.

Noah Wenzel of Dakota decisioned Fair 5-4 for first place.

The Illinois High School Association decided not to have a state series during COVID-19 restrictions. The Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association announced plans to have its own postseason for varsity wrestlers.

IWCOA normally does have a frosh-soph series, with regionals and sectionals leading to state. This year the group decided to skip the first two rounds and instead have all comers compete over two days of state.

Although Anderson and Dochterman did not qualify for varsity state, they were eligible for frosh-soph state.

A girls state tournament was scheduled for Monday, June 21. That puts the IWCOA ahead of the IHSA, which will start girls state tournaments in 2022.