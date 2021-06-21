Orion wrestlers finish 19-5

Mindy Carls

Orion wrestlers defeated Morrison 42-30 and Peru St. Bede 45-12 on Wednesday, June 9, in Morrison.

Led by first-year head coach Jeff Ferry, the Chargers finished the season 19-5.

His assistant coach Dan Diamond retired at the end of the season. As the Orion Middle School head coach, Diamond had a 153-43 record. Moving up to Orion High School, he coached the Chargers to a 237-87 record in 14 years through 2019-20.

In the Morrison match, Orion’s Josh Fair pinned Karder White at 1:57 in the 195-lb. bout.

Mustang Aaron Wolf (220 lbs.) tied the team score with a stick of Phillip Dochterman at 2:52.

Morrison went ahead 12-6 when Nathan Schaefer (285) won by forfeit.

Charger Luke Moen won the 113-lb. weight bracket by forfeit to deadlock the score at 12-12.

The Mustangs went up 24-12 when Carter White (120) and Brennon Stanfel (126) both won by forfeit.

Morrison took a 30-12 lead with Camden Pruis (132) pinning Caden Wegerer at 4:46.

But the Chargers were set to take the win with four forfeits coming in the next five weight classes. Claiming them were Collin Meisenburg (138), Noah Schnerre (152), Weston Ferry (160) and Maddix Moninski (170).

Ethan Moran punctuated the Charger win with a pin of Logan Parker at the end of the first period in the 145-lb. bout.

In the St. Bede contest, Orion won all the head-to-head matches. Fair moved up to 220 lbs. and pinned Ryan Migliorini at 1:45. Moen stuck Mason Hurst (113) at 3:49, and Wegerer rolled Evan Englehaupt (138) at 0:56.

Ferry decisioned James Sanchez (160) 3-2.

Chargers winning by forfeit were Dochterman (195), Moran (145), Schnerre (152) and Moninski (170).

The Bruins’ only points were earned with Matt Pozer (285) and Noah Setser (132) accepting forfeits.