Ridgewood Roundup

Spartans Hold Track Banquet

The Ridgewood Spartans held their track banquet Sunday, June 13th. Both teams had successful years winning a number of dual meets and triangulars. The Spartan Girls team extended their season by one week sending two athletes to the Class 1A State Track Meet; Lauren Anderson in the High Jump and Miranda Reed in the 3200m run.

The boys competed throughout the season but weren’t able to get anyone past a tough sectional meet in Erie.

Award Winners. Letter winners. Girls. Lauren Anderson, Mollie Bennett, Kendra Downing, Sami Ehlers, Maddie Harrell, Emma Keeton, Elli Keever, Ruth Losey, Hannah Maher, Cassie Mayer, Kira Messerly, Summer Moore, Anna Paul, Bella Paul, Miranda Reed, Alex Watt, and Olivia Williams. Boys. Ryan Francis, Aaron Gotthardt, Jay Harrell, Nick Janson, Joe Keever, Lucas Kessinger, Kaden Larson, Lukas Maness, Preston Moriarity, Carson Nodine, Alec Noyd, Sam Petrie, Jager Samuelson, Taylor Snook, Matt VanHyfte, and Meric Veloz Academic All-Conference (Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.5 and higher). Lauren Anderson, Mollie Bennett, Kendra Downing, Ryan Francis, Elli Keever, Joe Keever, Lucas Kessinger, Ruth Losey, Hannah Maher, Lukas Maness, Kira Messerly, Summer Moore, Preston Moriarity, Anna Paul, Bella Paul, Sam Petrie, Miranda Reed, Jager Samuelson, Taylor Snook, Matt VanHyfte, Alex Watt, Olivia Williams. Individual Awards. Outstanding Distance Runner. Girls. Miranda Reed and Kendra Downing. Boys. Nick Janson. Most Improved Distance Runner. Girls. Mollie Bennett. Boys. Kaden Larson. Outstanding Female Sprinter. Girls. Anna Paul. Boys. Lucas Kessinger. Most Improved Sprinter. Girls. Summer Moore. Boys. Ryan Francis. Outstanding Field Event. Girls. Lauren Anderson. Boys. Sam Petrie. Most Improved Field Event. Girls. Hannah Maher. Boys. Matt VanHyfte. Special Awards. Spartan Spirit. Girls. Bella Paul. Boys. Taylor Snook. Coaches Choice Award. Girls. Kira Messerly. Boys. Aaron Gotthardt.