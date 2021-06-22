Geneseo wins sectional and qualifies wrestlers for state

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Wrestlers will be well represented at this weekend’s Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association State Tournament in Springfield as the Geneseo team won the Sectional title in competition held June 19 in Geneseo and qualified nine individual wrestlers to compete at the State Tournament.

Coach Jon Murray explained that having nine State qualifiers “is the most in any year in school history.”

He added, “Also, after losing to Rock Island just six days prior, we were able to turn it around and win the Sectional Championship.”

“I will always remember last Saturday (June 19) as one of the top highlights of my career, not only because of our success but the way the community came together, yet again, to help make sure the tournament was a success.”

Bruce Moore, at 152 pounds, and Logan Tuggle, 132 pounds, won the Class 2A sectional tem championship Saturday in Geneseo with a total of 161.5 points.

Anthony Montez (145), Clay DeBaillie (170) and Harrison Neumann (182) were runners up.

Joliet Catholic Academy placed second at the Sectional with 152.5 points; Rock Island, third with 141 and Galesburg finished fourth with 91.5.

Other school competing at the Sectional were Maple Park (Kaneland), Hampshire, Washington, Burlington Central, Sycamore, Freeport, LaSalle (L-Peru), Ottawa,

Rockford Boylan, Bartonville (Limestone), Morris, Rochelle, Aurora Christian, Dunlap, East Moline (UTHS), East Peoria and Peoria.