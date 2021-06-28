Geneseo wrestlers show well at State meet

Claudia Loucks

Nine Geneseo wrestlers qualified for the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association State Tournament held last weekend at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield. Representing Geneseo were Jack Snyder, Clay DeBaillie, Carson Raya, Logan Tuggle, Bruce Moore, Anthony Montez, Harrison Neumann, Tim Stohl and Levi Neumann. Moore and Montez finished fourth overall and DeBaillie finished sixth.

Coach Jon Murray commended the IWCOA for scheduling the State Meet and he said, “Thanks so much to the IWCOA for stepping in and taking it over in the absence of the IHSA. I am extremely proud of how our guys adapted and stayed focused during this strange season.”

He listed some of the highlights of the season as having some of the dual meets outdoors, on the football field, the comeback form losing 0-29 to beat Rock Island, the Sectional Championship, qualifying nine wrestlers for State and a having three All-Staters.”

“The blood round, the round that decides if you are eliminated or make All-State, was especially exciting,” Murray said. “Anthony Montez, Bruce Moore and Clay DeBaillie, were all wrestling at the same time and all came from behind for the win to guarantee themselves a place. That short, probably less than 10-minute period of time was amazing and I’ll remember it forever.”

“Congratulations to those three seniors, I’m very proud of them,” he added. “Twelve wrestlers lettered their freshman year and they were the only ones that lasted. It paid off because all three of them qualified for State and two out of three became All-State with the third just one overtime loss from being there as well.”