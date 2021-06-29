Chargers place at state wrestling meet

Mindy Carls

Orion wrestlers Josh Fair and Noah Schnerre won the last matches of their high school careers.

They competed at the Class 1A open state championships that the Illinois Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association staged on Thursday, June 24, at the Bank of Springfield Center in the state capitol.

Fair placed third at 195 lbs. and Schnerre fifth at 152.

Four Chargers wrestled in the frosh-soph tournament on Tuesday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 23, at the BOS Center. They were Mason Anderson at 132, Cooper Herd and Nolan Loete at 145, and Phillip Dochterman at 195.

Fair opened his tournament with a pin of Wilmington’s Chris Williams in 25 seconds in the first round of 16 wrestlers.

In quarterfinals, Fair needed 48 seconds to stick Owen Birt of St. Joseph-Ogden.

Cooper Wendling of Tremont decisioned Fair 5-2 in semifinals.

Fair won his wrestleback semifinal with a pin of Keddrick Terhune of Rantoul in 2:48.

Wrestling for third, Fair won a 3-2 decision over Dakota’s Noah Wenzel.

Schnerre cruised to an 11-0 major decision over his first-round opponent, Luke Christie of Kankakee McNamara.

In quarterfinals, Will Carlile of Litchfield pinned Schnerre in 1:40.

Dropping into wrestlebacks, the Charger won a 17-2 technical fall in 4:51 over Justin Jones of Hoopeston.

In the next round of wrestlebacks, Schnerre won a 13-2 major decision over Ryan Kaiser of Vandalia.

That put Schnerre in consolidated semifinals, which he won with an 11-2 major decision over Lena-Winslow’s Griffin Luke.

In the fifth-place match, Schnerre decisioned Petersburg PORTA’s Jake Sinclair 4-2.

At frosh-soph state, which mixed wrestlers from all three classes, Anderson pinned Isaiah Griffen of Grant in 1:30 during the round of 32. In the round of 16, Geno Papes of Providence Catholic stuck Anderson at 54.

In wrestlebacks, Anderson rolled Alton’s Chris Jones in 1:00. Oswego’s Sam Mundsinger pinned the Charger in 2:34.

Cooper and Loete were in the same bracket but did not meet.

In the round of 64 wrestlers, Joe Novy of Glenbard North pinned Herd in 2:19. During wrestlebacks, Zach Anderson of Bradley-Bourbonnais pinned Herd at 1:49.

Meanwhile, Loete won in the round of 64. He pinned Nicholas Saunders of Oak Park River Forest in only 29 seconds.

In the next round, the Charger decisioned Stagg’s Deyan Radev 4-0.

That put Loete in the round of 16, where Charles Clark of Libertyville decisioned him 4-0.

In wrestlebacks, Loete pinned Barrington’s Nick De Angelo in 1:40. Normal West’s Xavier Edwards decisioned Loete 8-4.

Dochterman had six matches as he worked his way through wrestlebacks to the seventh-place bout.

The Charger lost a 13-11 decision to Harlin Cuppernell of St. Thomas More in Champaign.

In wrestlebacks, Dochterman pinned Unity’s Hunter Duncan in 3:49 and Metamora’s Adam Sloan in 1:32.

During wrestleback quarterfinals, Dochterman battled for an 11-9 decision over Moline’s James Soliz.

Hector Flores of Larkin won a 7-5 overtime bout with the Charger.

Wrestling for seventh place, Dochterman pinned Elvis Muja in 1:59. Muja competed with a youth club from West Chicago.

The IWCOA always has frosh-soph state, but added a varsity tournament this year. Because of COVID-19, the Illinois High School Association did not have postseason tournaments.