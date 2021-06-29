Orion football camp, flag football coming up

Mindy Carls

Wednesday, June 30, was the deadline to register for the 2021 Charger Football Camp in order to ensure the camper receives a T-shirt, but it’s still possible to register to participate.

The registration deadline for the Charger Flag Football League is Sunday, Aug. 1.

All sessions of Charger Football Camp will be held at Orion High School. Dates and times include:

• Middle school, seventh and eighth grades, 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23.

• Youth, third through sixth grades, 1 to 3 p.m. July 19 through July 23.

• High school, ninth through 12th grades, 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30. Campers will wear helmet and shoulder pads, which can be picked up from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at the high school.

Registration forms may be downloaded from https://www.orionschools.us/district/sports_leagues_and_camps.

Checks may be made payable to Charger Football. Before June 28, send forms and payments to Orion High School, Attn. Chip Filler, 1100 13th Street, Orion IL 61273. After July 1, send them to Chip Filler, 1413 Sixth Street, Orion IL 61273.

Both sides of the form must be filled out and signed.

The Charger Flag Football League registration form also is available on the school district’s sports leagues and camps page.

Students from kindergarten through fourth grade are eligible to play this fall. Age divisions will be kindergarten, first and second grades, and third and fourth grades.

Games will be played on Monday evenings. Volunteers are needed to help the league carry out its schedule.

Registration forms and payments may be mailed to Annie Cox, 20598 E. 400th Street, Coal Valley IL 61240.

Parents and guardians must fill out and sign the front and back of the form.

For more information, including cancellations and events, visit the Orion Flag Football page on Facebook.