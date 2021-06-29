Orion players named to Three Rivers All Conference teams

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Quinn Hoftender was a unanimous selection for the Three Rivers West All-Conference baseball team.

Cole Kratzberg, Jarrett Thornburg and Kile Johnson were named to the second team. Drake Gunn received honorable mention.

West, first team

• Orion — Junior pitcher Quinn Hoftender, unanimous selection.

• Fulton — Junior pitcher Drew Dykstra, senior Connor Barnett and junior outfielder Jacob Jones, all unanimous selections.

• Riverdale — Senior Aiden Nelson and freshman Dawson Peterson, both infielders and both unanimous selections; senior outfielder Bryce Ketelsen.

• Rockridge — Senior infielder T.J. Ulfig, unanimous selection, and senior outfielder Peyton Dye.

• Sherrard — Senior pitchers Brady Hartman and Will Franck, catcher Ryan Staver and senior utility player Blake Lingafelter, all unanimous selections.

West, second team

• Orion — Sophomore pitcher Cole Kratzberg, senior infielder Jarrett Thornburg and sophomore utility player Kile Johnson.

• Fulton — Catcher Brock Mason, junior infielder Kannon Wynkoop and junior outfielder Davis Lundin.

• Morrison — Freshman pitcher Brenden Martin and sophomore infielder Danny Mouw.

• Riverdale — Junior pitcher Gage Hugart, senior infielder Jacob Griffin and junior infielder Zach Duke and junior utility player Ryan Showalter.

• Rockridge — Junior infielder Kaden Hall, junior pitcher Tyler Hendley and junior outfielder Evan Dekeyrel.

• Sherrard — Junior outfielder Brennan Welch. West, honorable mention • Orion — Sophomore outfielder Drake Gunn.

• Morrison — Senior infielder Ashton Smith and junior outfielder Payton Decker.

• Riverdale — Junior outfielder Kye Smetlzly.

• Rockridge — Senior catcher Maverick Chisholm and junior outfielder Nolan Thomas.

• Sherrard — Freshman utility player Holland Anderson.

Final standings Varsity — 1st, Sherrard 8-1. 2nd, Fulton 7-3. 3rd, Riverdale 5-4. 4th, Orion 4-5. 5th, Rockridge 4-6. 6th, Morrison 0-9.