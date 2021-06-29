Orion softball awards

Mindy Carls

Senior infielder Marly Lillibridge represented Orion softball on the Class 2A All-State third team selected by the Illinois Coaches Association.

Coach Sarah Frenell and the Chargers held their postseason awards program on Wednesday, June 16.

Jenna Drish was named the Most Valuable Player. Thea Brown was chosen Most Improved.

Lillibridge carried off plaques for batting title (.463) and Golden Glove, as well as the team ball.

Orion finished with a 12-14 record overall, 5-5 for third place in the Three Rivers West.

The 2021 Chargers earned numerous mentions for single-season and career marks.

Drish set a single-season record for strikeouts in a game with 19. She also tied the career record for home runs with 25.

In the single-season record book, Drish and Ella Sundberg tied for third with eight home runs. Lillibridge ranked ninth with three triples.

For career records, Lillibridge had several mentions in the top 10. She was third in batting average (.454), seventh in home runs (nine), fifth in triples (five) and

Drish was sixth in batting average (.414) and 10th in RBIs (78).

As a pitcher, Drish was sixth in wins (28), fifth in innings pitched (303), fifth in strikeouts (371) and eighth in strikeouts per inning (1.22).

During 2021, the team batted .350. Besides Lillibridge (.463), Chargers close to or over .350 were Drish (.456), Grace Passno (.425), Sundberg (.389), Liz Wilburn (.385) and Nickie Kettler (.349).

Charger hitters belted 24 home runs. Drish and Sundberg had eight each; Kettler, three; Lillibridge, two; and Kasey Filler, Hannah Swope and Wilburn, one apiece.

The team had seven triples, including three by Lillibridge, two by Passno and one each by Kettler and Sundberg.

Adding to the total of 31 doubles were Lillibridge, nine; Drish and Passno, five apiece; Kettler, four; Sundberg and Swope, three each, and Kendadi Sovey, two.

Orion had 161 RBIs. Drish and Sundberg drove in 25 runs each; Passno, 24; Lillibridge, 23; and Kettler, 20.

The Chargers scored 173 runs. Lillibridge crossed the plate 27 times; Kettler, 22; Sundberg, 18; Passno, 16; and Sovey, Drish and Filler, 15 each.

Orion runners stole 37 of 39 bases, with Lillibridge nabbing eight of nine.

Drish was 9-6 on the mound. In 89 innings, she allowed 78 runs, only 47 earned, on 105 hits and 30 walks. She struck out 118.