Two Chargers named All- Conference in softball

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Jenna Drish and Marly Lillibridge were named to the Three Rivers West All-Conference softball team.

Kenadi Sovey, Grace Passno and Nickie Kettler received honorable mention.

West, first team

• Orion — Senior pitcher Jenna Drish, unanimous selection, and senior infielder Marly Lillibridge.

• Riverdale — Senior pitcher Ashlyn Hemm, sophomore infielder Alivia Bark, and senior outfielder Sydney Haas, all unanimous selections.

• Rockridge — Sophomore pitcher Payton Brown, freshman pitcher Kendra Lewis, senior infielder Olivia Drish and senior outfielder Lea Kendall, all unanimous selections; junior catcher Bailah Bognar and junior infielder Lexi Hines.

• Sherrard — Senior infielder Kaitlyn Woods and sophomore outfielder McKenna Blackwell, both unanimous selections, and Lauryn Kline, utility player. West, second team

• Fulton — Senior infielder Elizabeth Fish and senior outfielders Faith Ottens and Ally Read.

• Riverdale — Freshman infielder Alexis Duke, senior outfielder Regan Walston and senior utility player Katelyn Oleson.

• Rockridge — Sophomore infielder Taylor Sedam.

• Sherrard — Sophomore catcher Ashley Russell and senior infielder Megan Russell.

West, honorable mention

• Orion — Freshman infielders Kenadi Sovey and Grace Passno and senior outfielder Nickie Kettler.

• Fulton — Senior infielder Kylie Collachia. • Riverdale — Senior infielder Brooklyn Smyser.

• Rockridge — Sophomore outfielder Kori Needham.

Sherrard — Senior outfielder Hannah Waddell and sophomore utility player Teagan Nees.

Final standings Varsity — 1st, Rockridge 10-0. 2nd, Riverdale 8-2. 3rd, Orion 5-5. 4th, Sherrard 3-6. 5th, Fulton 1-7. 6th, Morrison 0-7. Sophomore — 1st, Rockridge 8-1. 2nd, Riverdale 7-1. 3rd, Fulton 2-3-1. 4th, Sherrard 2-3. 5th, Orion 0-8. 6th, Morrison, no team.

East, first team

• Erie-Prophetstown — Sophomore pitcher Aylah Jones, senior infielder Adysson Scott and junior outfielder Jaden Johnson.

• Kewanee — Junior pitcher Kendal Bennison, senior infielder Josie DeBord and junior Lainey Kelly. • Princeton — Junior pitcher Katie Bates, junior catcher Olivia Alter, junior infielder McKenzie Hecht and sophomore outfielder Isa Ibarra.

• Peru St. Bede — Junior pitcher Payge Pyszka, sophomore outfielder Addie Bontz and freshman utility player Reagan Stoude.

East, second team

• Bureau Valley — Junior infielder Tyra Sayler.

• Erie-Prophetstown — Senior pitcher Corrie Remley and senior infielder Makenzie Glassburn.

• Kewanee — Sophomore pitchers Makaela Salisbury and Ava LaFollette, sophomore catcher Marissa Stevens, junior outfielder Rachel Brown and freshman utility player Tori Dennison.

• Sterling Newman — Freshman pitcher Ady Waldschmidt and freshman outfielder Madison Duhon.

• Princeton — Junior outfielder Hannah Muehlschlegel.

• St. Bede — Senior infielder Claire Morrow and junior infielder Ryann Stoudt. East, honorable mention • Bureau Valley — Junior catcher Darla Kepner and senior infielder Bre Broers.

• Erie-Prophetstown — Junior outfielder Emma Davis.

• Spring Valley Hall — Junior pitcher Maggie Filippini, senior infielder Zoe Morris and senior outfielder Hannah Parente.

• Kewanee — Freshman outfielder Hannah Tiska.

• Newman — Senior pitcher Jordan Morthland.

• Princeton — Junior outfielder Taylor Wetsel.

• St. Bede — Senior catcher Marissa Boehn and outfielder Addie Lee.

Final standings Varsity — 1st, Erie-Prophetstown 11-1. 2nd, Princeton 9-3. 3rd, St. Bede 7-3. 4th, Kewanee 7-5. 5th, Sterling Newman 3-8. 6th, Bureau Valley 2-11. 7th, Spring Valley Hall 2-12. Note: St. Bede played Newman and Bureau Valley once each. Sophomore — 1st, St. Bede 8-2. 2nd, Kewanee JV 7-0. Note: ErieProphetstown’s record unavailable. Newman, Bureau Valley, Princeton and Hall had no teams.