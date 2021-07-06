Cambridge seniors receive academic awards

Mindy Carls

Cambridge High School seniors received academic awards and scholarships on Monday, May 10.

Honor students in the top 10 percent of the class were Victor Snook, Olivia Akers and Annie Johnson. All three were named Illinois State Scholars for class rank, grade point average and SAT scores.

Seniors in National Honor Society were Akers, Brendan Allen, Lauren Anderson, Sarya DeLeon-Harreld, Nick Janson, Johnson, Kendall Lewis, Jarrett Lund, Kaley Martin, Kiley Martin, Baylee Palmer, Snook and Colton Stahl.

The Illinois High School Association’s Scholastic Recognition Award was presented to students with 3.5 or above grade point averages who participated in IHSA athletics and activities (music, speech, etc.).

Cambridge recipients were Snook, Akers, Allen, Lund, Palmer, Stahl, Kiley Martin, Anderson, DeLeon-Harreld and Lewis.

The U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award was presented to Snook for academic achievement, citizenship and leadership.

Black Hawk College Presidential Scholarships were presented to the 10 percent of the class, including Snook, Akers, Johnson and Allen.

Six Cambridge students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa international honor society for students excelling in dual-credit programs at two-year colleges. They were Akers, Johnson, Lund, Palmer, Lewis and Snook.

The Cambridge Academic Foundation presented its Determination Award to Lewis, the senior who had the most improved grade point average during high school.

The Quad City Times Salute to Academics and Achievements honored several students, including academics, Snook; the arts, Palmer; humanities, Akers; leadership, Lewis; math and sciences, Anderson, and vocational education, Johnson.

In agriculture, the DeKalb Award was presented to Johnson.

Students receiving State FFA degrees were Brant Casteel, Lund, Johnson and Stahl.

The Henry County Farm Bureau scholarship was presented to Johnson for agricultural achievements, school and community leadership, work experience and academic prowess.

She also received the Henry County and Illinois Pork Producers Associations scholarship for raising, showing and marketing hogs and promoting the pork industry.

Wilbert and Carol Keppy Foundation FFA Alumni scholarships were presented to Casteel, Johnson, Lund, Snook and Stahl.

Palmer received the Outstanding Achievement in Art Award.

The Karen Wielert Memorial Award for English went to Akers for excellence in writing and literature.

Lewis received the Family and Consumer Science Department Award for service in FCCLA and for going above and beyond class requirements.

Outstanding Industrial Arts Student Awards went to Palmer and Snook, who showed enthusiasm and creativity and looked for projects that helped others.

The Raymond Johnson Memorial Award for Math was presented to Anderson for taking four years of math, including calculus.

Anderson also received the Michael Anderson Memorial Award for Science for high grades in advanced classes, for lab work and for problem solving skills.

Allen and Grant received the National Choral Award for dedication and musical achievement.

The John Philip Sousa Award went to Allen for superior musicianship, dependability, loyalty and cooperation.

Allen and Snook received the Jazz Award.

The Most Improved Band Award went to Akers.

Janson received the U.S. Marine Corps Semper Fi award for outstanding high school musicians dedicated to honing their talent and who demonstrate the teamwork required to perform in a band.

Snook received the Adelle R. Bayless scholarship for a student active in the music department during high school.

Akers received the Drama Award for participating in plays and musicals while in Cambridge.

The award for Outstanding Achievement in social students went to Casteel and the Spanish Achievement Award to Palmer.