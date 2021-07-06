Orion boys and girls track awards

Orion High School held its track and field awards program on Thursday, July 1, at the concession stand at Charger Field.

Receiving awards were Olivia Thomsen and Collin Meisenburg, Most Valuable Track Athletes; Josh Spranger and Mackinzie Washburn, Most Valuable Field Athletes, and Maryn Bollinger and Cole Kimball, Coach’s Award.

Girls coach Morgan Matson and boys coach Logan Hohl recognized track and field athletes on the Academic All-Conference team. They were Thomsen, Lily Moen, Eli Kayser and Spranger.

Charger girls with top three finishes at the Three Rivers West meet were:

100-meter dash — 2nd, Avery Noble 13.95.

200 dash — 3rd, Noble 29.16.

800 run — 1st, Thomsen 2:34.76. 2nd, Bollinger 2:41.26.

1600 run — 2nd, Thomsen 5:48.07.

400 relay — 3rd, Orion (Lily Laws, Te’Kail Barnes, Delaney Taets, Noble) 56.29.

800 relay — 2nd, Orion (Kylee Hanson, Latavia Hardwick, Barnes, Kennedy Ketron) 2:07.04.

3200 relay — 2nd Orion (Bollinger, Moen, Meisenburg, Thomsen) 10:39.88.

In the boys conference meet, top-three finishes included:

3200 relay — 3rd, Orion (Kayser, Luciano Bradley, Kade Scharpman, Nathan Monzon) 9:14.75.

High jump — 2nd, Gus Nedved 1.63m (5-4.25).

Shot put — 3rd, Spranger 12.71m (41-8.25

Discus throw — 1st, Spranger 42.27m (139-4).

At the Class 1A sectional meet, state qualifiers were:

3200 relay — 1st (Bollinger, Moen, Meisenburg and Thomsen), 10:46.28.

800 — 1st, Thomsen 2:26.80.

1600 — 2nd, Thomsen 5:49.73.

Two Chargers just missed qualifying for state. They were:

100-meter dash — 3rd, Noble 13.46.

Pole vault — 3rd, Kiliegh Burge 2.13m (6-11.75).

At the boys sectional, Spranger qualified in discus and just missed in shot put:

Shot put — 3rd, Spranger 13.56m (44-5.75).

Discus throw — 1st, Spranger 42.25m (138-7.25).

Results from the state meets were:

3200 relay — 10th, (Bollinger, Moen, Meisenburg, Thomsen) 10:42.41.

800 — 11th, Thomsen 2:26.75.

1600 — 15th, Thomsen 5:40.40.

Discus — 20th, Spranger 38.60m (126 feet, 7 inches).

Girls receiving varsity letters were Bollinger, Burge, Moen, Noble, Mary Mohr, Maggie Nedved, Hayley VanDuyne, Melania Meisenburg, Washburn and Thomsen.

Earning their varsity letters along with freshman numerals were Karly Wampler, Isabella Traman, Taets, Lily Laws, Ketron, Hanson, Abby Bindewald, Barnes and Hardwick.

Junior varsity letters went to Emily Hickerson, Sydney Swope and Katie Christenson.

Boys getting varsity letters were Bradley, Kayser, Monzon, Collin Meisenburg, Spranger, Scharpman, Nedved, Kimball, Eric Thorndyke, Shaw Ringier and Tate Schneider.

Nick Shillington received a junior varsity letter.