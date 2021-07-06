Orion matmen named to All Conference teams

Mindy Carls

Two Orion wrestlers were named to the Three Rivers All-Conference first team, while three others were named to the second team or the honorable mention list.

Wrestlers are listed below with weight class and record.

Orion

First team — Seniors Weston Ferry (160 lbs., 15-1 recordii), Josh Ferry (195, 24-0).

Second team — Senior Noah Schnerre (152, 15-1).

Honorable mention — Sophomore Luke Moen (113, 19-2), junior Maddix Moninski (170, 20-3).

Erie-Prophetstown

First team — Freshman Jacob Gibson (106, 16-1), senior Gunnar Wuebben (170, 14-2).

Second team — Junior Nick Smith (126, 11-3), sophomore Jase Grunder (138, 16-5).

Honorable mention — Senior Carter Jepson (132, 11-5), senior Logan Wheeler (182, 16-5), junior Elijah Friedrichsen (285, 11-3).

Fulton

First team — Senior Nate Portz (285, 18-2).

Second team — Sophomore Zane Pannell (170, 18-6), senior Ethan Rash (182, 18-4).

Kewanee

Second team — Senior Ryan Welgat (113, 27-6), senior Kaden Peterson (126, 20-3).

Honorable mention — Junior Kadin Rednour (145, 18-4).

Morrison

First team — Freshman Karder White (120, 15-3), junior Kayden White (182, 19-2), junior Nathan Schaefer (285, 14-0).

Second team — Senior Aaron Wolf (220, 16-2).

Peru St. Bede

Second team — Senior James Sanchez (160, 15-10).

Honorable mention — Senior Dominic Bima (126, 10-6), senior Ethan Fleming (182, 15-4).

Princeton

Second team — Junior Steven Benavidez (106, 20-9), junior Matthew Harris (132, 25-8), sophomore Augie Christiansen (138, 21-11).

Riverdale

First team — Freshman Tharren Jacobs (106, 24-4), sophomore Brock Smith (132, 22-0), sophomore Alex Watson (145, 25-1), senior Bryan Caves (220, 26-0).

Second team — Sophomore Mitch Hasenour (120, 20-8), sophomore Collin Altensey (138, 23-3).

Honorable mention — Sophomore Thad Jacobs (113, 23-4), sophomore Eli Hinde (152, 25-3).

Rockridge

First team — Sophomore Reese Finch (152, 15-2).

Second team — Junior Sam Buser (285, 12-5).

Honorable mention — Senior Colby Lape (195, 11-0).

Sherrard

First team — Senior Kaiden Jones (126, 17-5).

Second team — Junior Dylan Russell (152, 15-3), senior Josh Bynum (195, 20-2), sophomore Walker Anderson (220, 18-1).

Honorable mention — Junior Austin Fratzke (132, 20-4), senior Andrew Ryckegham (182, 17-7).

Spring Valley Hall-Granville Putnam County

Second team — Junior Connor Brooker (160, 23-8).

Sterling Newman

First team — Freshman Brady Grennan (113, 32-4), freshman Carter Rude (120, 26-8), junior Will Rude (138, 32-0).

Second team — Senior Brayden Porter (145, 11-7).