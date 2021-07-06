Orion volleyball awards

Mindy Carls

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Orion High School’s volleyball season was postponed until spring.

Awards were presented on Friday, May 7, to Kati Kratzberg, Most Digs (251); Anna Silversmet, Most Aces (24); Ashley Awbrey, Most Assists (312); Claire Smith and Riley Filler, Coaches Award, and Hailey James, Most Kills (135).

First-year coach Sydney Adams said the team faced a lot of uncertainty. Any practice of game could have been their last.

The Chargers finished 11-7 overall and 6-2 for second place in the Three Rivers West. Highlights including splitting with Riverdale and Rockridge, beating Sherrard and Fulton, playing five Western Big 6 teams (including Moline twice), and defeating Ridgewood in the final match.

Varsity kill leaders were James, 135; Rachel Bowers, 90, and Riley Filler, 89.

Awbrey finished with 312 assists.

Leading in aces were Silversmet, 24; Riley Filler, 19; Kasey Filler, 17; Awbrey, 16, and Kratzberg, 13.

James blocked 27 shots and Smith, 17.

Kratzberg racked up 251 digs; Riley Filler, 192; Awbrey, 183; Silversmet, 150, and Kasey Filler, 141.

Sophomore coach Lyndsey Haars said the sophomore team was 7-10 overall, 1-7 in the conference, while the freshman team was 10-5 and 2-6.

Kill leaders for JV volleyball were Bowers, 50; Brooklynn Haars, 49; Madeline Nightingale, 39; Jennie Abbott, 37, and Ella Sundberg, 36.

Sundberg finished with 152 assists and 22 aces, while Abbott had 47 assists and 17 aces. Hannah Swope added 12 aces.

Nightingale had 10 blocks; Bowers, seven; Mimi Carter, six, and Haars, five.

On the freshman team, the kill leaders were Haars, 40; Grace Passno, 35; Maya VanDuyne, 24, and Emily Hickerson, 22.

VanDuyne had 83 assists and Passno, 46.

Hickerson served 28 aces; VanDuyne, 19; Passno, 16, and Haars and Swope, 14 each.

Sadie Lough had three blocks; Kennedy Ketron, Hickerson and Kenadi Sovey, two apiece; and Passno, one.

Varsity letters were awarded to Ava Terry, Zoe Larkins, Bowers, Emmalyn Foster, Smith, Kasey Filler, Awbrey, Silversmet, Abby Watson, Riley Filler, Kratzberg, James and Courtney Farwell.

Junior varsity letters were presented to Kamryn Filler, Haars, Abbott, Kristen Sovey, Kenadi Sovey, Carter, Adah Swanson, Mary Mohr and Nightingale.

Freshman numerals went to Swope, Ketron, Te’Kail Barnes, Hickerson, VanDuyne, Lough, Passno and Bowers.