Ladies Golf League Scores
Sugar Maple Ladies Golf League July 7
Flight A Jan VanKerrebroeck Beth Unrath and Sheila Cromien
Flight B Jean Hahn Judy Walters and Libby Trego
Flight C Donna Gradert and Sharon Yoder Erna Miller
Flight D Barb Printy Janice Durick
Flight E Sharon VanKerrebroeck Nancy Stover and Judy Deutsch
Flight F Sue Elliott Debi Pulford
Special Event Winners Jan VanKerrebroeck, Jean Hahn, Debi Pulford
Geneseo Country Club Ladies League June 30
Flight A- Julie Frels
Flight B- Marge Huffman, Jan Johnson, Sally Wirth
Flight C- Vicki Wahlheim
Flight D- Jan Smeltzer
Flight E- Caryn Vandersnick
Flight F- Sherri Mapes
Flight G- Ginger Jacocks
Birdies were recorded by: Cindy Hoste
No Putts were recorded by: Marvel VanVooren, Vicki Wahlheim
Geneseo Country Club Ladies League July 7
Flight A- Ann Heller
Flight B- Marsha Loucks
Flight C- Nicole Fairman, Kim Heaton, Jayne Hoelscher, Vicki Wahlheim
Flight D- Jan Smeltzer
Flight E- Deb Taber
Flight F- Diane Converse
Flight G- Ginger Jacocks
Birdies were recorded by: Marsha Loucks
3 or more pars were recorded by: Ann Heller, Kristin Wilson
No Putts were recorded by: Betsy Brudos, Jenifer Crouse, Marsha Loucks, Vicki Wahlheim