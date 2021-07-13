Ladies Golf League Scores

Geneseo Republic
The Union City Charger golf team traveled to Grass Lake on Wednesday for competition in the D4 Regional tournament

Sugar Maple Ladies Golf League July 7

Flight A Jan VanKerrebroeck Beth Unrath and Sheila Cromien

Flight B Jean Hahn Judy Walters and Libby Trego

Flight C Donna Gradert and Sharon Yoder Erna Miller

Flight  D Barb Printy Janice Durick

Flight E Sharon VanKerrebroeck Nancy Stover and Judy Deutsch

Flight F Sue Elliott Debi Pulford

Special Event Winners Jan VanKerrebroeck, Jean Hahn, Debi Pulford

Geneseo Country Club Ladies League June 30

Flight A- Julie Frels

Flight B- Marge Huffman, Jan Johnson, Sally Wirth

Flight C- Vicki Wahlheim

Flight D- Jan Smeltzer

Flight E- Caryn Vandersnick

Flight F- Sherri Mapes

Flight G- Ginger Jacocks

Birdies were recorded by: Cindy Hoste

No Putts were recorded by: Marvel VanVooren, Vicki Wahlheim

Geneseo Country Club Ladies League July 7

Flight A- Ann Heller

Flight B- Marsha Loucks

Flight C- Nicole Fairman, Kim Heaton, Jayne Hoelscher, Vicki Wahlheim

Flight D- Jan Smeltzer

Flight E- Deb Taber

Flight F- Diane Converse

Flight G- Ginger Jacocks

Birdies were recorded by:  Marsha Loucks

3 or more pars were recorded by:  Ann Heller, Kristin Wilson  

No Putts were recorded by:  Betsy Brudos, Jenifer Crouse, Marsha Loucks, Vicki Wahlheim