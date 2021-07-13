Ladies Golf League Scores

Geneseo Republic

Sugar Maple Ladies Golf League July 7

Flight A Jan VanKerrebroeck Beth Unrath and Sheila Cromien

Flight B Jean Hahn Judy Walters and Libby Trego

Flight C Donna Gradert and Sharon Yoder Erna Miller

Flight D Barb Printy Janice Durick

Flight E Sharon VanKerrebroeck Nancy Stover and Judy Deutsch

Flight F Sue Elliott Debi Pulford

Special Event Winners Jan VanKerrebroeck, Jean Hahn, Debi Pulford

Geneseo Country Club Ladies League June 30

Flight A- Julie Frels

Flight B- Marge Huffman, Jan Johnson, Sally Wirth

Flight C- Vicki Wahlheim

Flight D- Jan Smeltzer

Flight E- Caryn Vandersnick

Flight F- Sherri Mapes

Flight G- Ginger Jacocks

Birdies were recorded by: Cindy Hoste

No Putts were recorded by: Marvel VanVooren, Vicki Wahlheim

Geneseo Country Club Ladies League July 7

Flight A- Ann Heller

Flight B- Marsha Loucks

Flight C- Nicole Fairman, Kim Heaton, Jayne Hoelscher, Vicki Wahlheim

Flight D- Jan Smeltzer

Flight E- Deb Taber

Flight F- Diane Converse

Flight G- Ginger Jacocks

Birdies were recorded by: Marsha Loucks

3 or more pars were recorded by: Ann Heller, Kristin Wilson

No Putts were recorded by: Betsy Brudos, Jenifer Crouse, Marsha Loucks, Vicki Wahlheim