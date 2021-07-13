Orion-Sherrard ends season with regional loss

Mindy Carls

The Orion-Sherrard girls split their last two regular-season soccer matches and suffered a shutout in the first round of regionals.

On Monday, May 24, Princeton defeated Orion-Sherrard 4-0 at Charger Field. Two days later, United traveled to Macomb to face the Bombers and won 2-0.

When regionals opened on Tuesday, June 1, in Geneseo, the hosts overwhelmed Orion-Sherrard 9-0.

In the Princeton game, Orion-Sherrard had 17 shots. Miriam Clarke fired off eight; Lily Moen and Rokia Clauss, four each, and Olivia Thomsen, one. Princeton had 27.

Orion-Sherrard had 41 steals. Moen pulled off eight; Gabby Sharer, six; Hailey James and Clarke, five apiece; Mariah Meyers, four; Zoe Larkins and Thomsen, three each; Clauss, Addison Szymborski and Samantha Avila, two apiece, and Ashley Schmoll, one. Princeton had five.

United keeper Jennie Abbott tallied 12 saves. Her Tiger counterpart made four.

Orion-Sherrard recorded three corner kicks, one foul and one offsides call. Princeton had two corners, 12 fouls and five offsides.

On Wednesday, May 26, the game was only two minutes old when Clarke scored off a ball from Clauss.

The 1-0 lead held up to halftime. Near the end of the second half, Abbott fired the ball into the back of the net for the 2-0 win.

Orion-Sherrard battered the Macomb keeper with 30 shots. Abbott made the most of her time away from the net with nine shots; Clarke took eight; Moen and Clauss, three each; James and Meyers, two, and Sharer, Larkins and Thomsen, one apiece. Macomb got off four shots.

United’s defense was just as busy as the offense. The girls racked up 33 steals, with Clarke snagging eight; Moen, Sharer and Meyers, four each; James and Kaitlyn Greenwood, three apiece; Larkins and Thomsen, two each; and Clauss, Avila and Abbott, one each.

Abbott made two saves and Clauss, one. Macomb had 16.

Orion-Sherrard had five corner kicks and Macomb, two.

United was flagged for four fouls and Macomb for five.

When the regional game kicked off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, the temperature on the field was 82 degrees. The wind was out of the south at 5 miles an hour.

Geneseo was the second seed with a 12-2 record. Orion-Sherrard held the seventh seed with a 7-2-1 mark. United lost two weeks of play during the regular season because of COVID-19 protocol.

Orion-Sherrard had three shots, two by Clarke and one by Larkins. Geneseo had 42.

United had 17 steals, including four by Moen, three by Sharer, two each by James and Clarke, and one apiece by Clauss, Meyers, Larkins, Avila, Ashley Schmoll and Greenwood. Geneseo had four.

Abbott made 18 saves and her Maple Leaf counterpart, one.

Geneseo had 11 corner kicks and four fouls.