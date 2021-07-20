Geneseo softball awards event

Claudia Loucks
The Leady Leafs Softball Team celebrated their season at a recent awards event with recognition given to all players, including, from left, Anna Narup, Hannah Dunk, Morgan Bjorkman, Maya Bieneman, Taylor Zvonik, Robyn Nelms and Natalie Baumgardner. Lauryn Wildermuth also was given an award, but was absent for the photo.

Members of the Geneseo Softball Team recently held their end-of-season awards night and celebrated their 2021 season.

Awards were presented to:

-Anna Narup – Most Valuable Player, Will to Win Award, Most Valuable Defensive Player and Team Captain.

-Hannah Dunk – Determination Award.

-Morgan Bjorkman – Team Spirit Award.

-Maya Bieneman, The Rock Award and Most Valuable Offensive Player.

-Taylor Zvonik – Hustle Award.

-Robyn Nelms – Most Valuable Team Member, Team Captain and Determination Award.

-Natalie Baumgardner – Most Valuable Offensive Player, Team Captain and Will to Win Award.

-Lauryn Wildermuth – Most Improved.

-Western Big 6 All-Academic Softball Team – Natalie Baumgardner, Bjorkman, Dunk, Narup and Nelms.

-WB 6 All-Conference First Team – Narup.

-WB 6 All-Conference Second Team – Baumgardner, Bieneman and Jaelyn Lambin.

-WB 6 All-Conference Honorable Mention – Payton Stohl.