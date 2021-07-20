Geneseo softball awards event

Claudia Loucks

Members of the Geneseo Softball Team recently held their end-of-season awards night and celebrated their 2021 season.

Awards were presented to:

-Anna Narup – Most Valuable Player, Will to Win Award, Most Valuable Defensive Player and Team Captain.

-Hannah Dunk – Determination Award.

-Morgan Bjorkman – Team Spirit Award.

-Maya Bieneman, The Rock Award and Most Valuable Offensive Player.

-Taylor Zvonik – Hustle Award.

-Robyn Nelms – Most Valuable Team Member, Team Captain and Determination Award.

-Natalie Baumgardner – Most Valuable Offensive Player, Team Captain and Will to Win Award.

-Lauryn Wildermuth – Most Improved.

-Western Big 6 All-Academic Softball Team – Natalie Baumgardner, Bjorkman, Dunk, Narup and Nelms.

-WB 6 All-Conference First Team – Narup.

-WB 6 All-Conference Second Team – Baumgardner, Bieneman and Jaelyn Lambin.

-WB 6 All-Conference Honorable Mention – Payton Stohl.