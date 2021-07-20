Kewanee Ballhawks finish in 3rd place

Carol Townsend

The Kewanee Ballhawks 12u finished their season with a 3rd place finish in the USSSA 12UA Gulf Shores, AL Nationals Tournament. This capped off a very successful season with a record of 36-11-1 and placing in the top 3 in all tournaments they played in this spring and summer.

Additional tournament placings include:>

1st place in the following 6 tournaments:

*4th of July Explosion Open

*Slugger Spring Fever

*Monsters Coach Jarin "Bear" Gerst Memorial

*Spring Swing State Tournament

*Heartland Friendly

*Cornshucker Heroes Hitfest (14U)

And 3rd place finishes in the following 2 tournaments:

*Sluggers Summer Swing

*Bloomington Normal Girls Softball Association Windmill Classic.

The team consists of players from Princeton, Kewanee, and Galva.