Kewanee Ballhawks finish in 3rd place
Carol Townsend
The Kewanee Ballhawks 12u finished their season with a 3rd place finish in the USSSA 12UA Gulf Shores, AL Nationals Tournament. This capped off a very successful season with a record of 36-11-1 and placing in the top 3 in all tournaments they played in this spring and summer.
Additional tournament placings include:>
- 1st place in the following 6 tournaments:
- *4th of July Explosion Open
- *Slugger Spring Fever
- *Monsters Coach Jarin "Bear" Gerst Memorial
- *Spring Swing State Tournament
- *Heartland Friendly
- *Cornshucker Heroes Hitfest (14U)
And 3rd place finishes in the following 2 tournaments:
- *Sluggers Summer Swing
- *Bloomington Normal Girls Softball Association Windmill Classic.
The team consists of players from Princeton, Kewanee, and Galva.