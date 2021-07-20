Kewanee Ballhawks finish in 3rd place

Carol Townsend
Shown in the picture left to right: Front row: Kaylyn Gale, Kalleigh Gale, Remy Hicks Middle row: Addy Yepsen, Makayla Hecht, Kolbie Cernovich, Macee Pickering, Kylee Shipman, Mackenzie Peck, Jendayia Crowe, and Kieryn Abernathy Back row: Asst. Coach Heidi Abernathy, Head Coach Josh Hicks, and Asst. Coach Kraig Gale

The Kewanee Ballhawks 12u finished their season with a 3rd place finish in the USSSA 12UA Gulf Shores, AL Nationals Tournament. This capped off a very successful season with a record of 36-11-1 and placing in the top 3 in all tournaments they played in this spring and summer.

Additional tournament placings include:>

  •  1st place in the following 6 tournaments:
  •  *4th of July Explosion Open
  • *Slugger Spring Fever
  •  *Monsters Coach Jarin "Bear" Gerst Memorial
  • *Spring Swing State Tournament
  •  *Heartland Friendly
  • *Cornshucker Heroes Hitfest (14U)

 And 3rd place finishes in the following 2 tournaments:

  • *Sluggers Summer Swing
  •  *Bloomington Normal Girls Softball Association Windmill Classic.

The team consists of players from Princeton, Kewanee, and Galva.