Snell wins Midwest USSSA Nationals pitching competition

Claudia Loucks

For the third year, 11-year-old Addison Snell of Geneseo won first place in the Pitching Velocity Competition at the USSSA Midwest Nationals held earlier this month in Des Moines, Iowa. Snell is the daughter of Randy and Emily Snell of Geneseo

Each of the 43 teams entered were allowed two participants in the competition. Snell threw 56 MPH from 45 feet, which is 3 feet further than the normal distance for her 11U Division.

Snell is a member of the Quad City Firebirds Team which went 4-4 in the tournament placing fourth in the Silver Bracket. The teams in competition represented the states of Oklahoma, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.

The young athlete attributes her success to hard work and a great partnership with her pitching instructor, Larry Rice of Morrison, who provides lessons at Legends in Moline.

Snell will be playing for the Beverly Bandits 12 U Premier for the 2021/2022 season and she said she looks forward to being a Lady Leaf in a few years.