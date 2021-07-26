Ridgewood Roundup-Summer Theatre

Cambridge Summer Theatre Performance

On Tuesday, August 3rd beginning at 7:30 in the evening, College Square Park will be the site of the summer theatre performance of Craig Sodaro’s Tom ‘N’ Huck. The play is the first performance of a summer community theatre program, thanks to the support of the summer AIM Program through the Henry Stark Bureau Regional Office of Education. The AIM Program has been a part of Cambridge Schools for over five years but this is the first public play.

The story revolves around the irrepressible Tom Sawyer, his best buddy Huck Finn, and many other beloved characters created by Mark Twain come to life in this all-American adventure. When the two boys are accused of stealing Becky Thatcher's gold necklace, and with even Aunt Polly and the Widder Douglas doubting them, Tom and Huck decide to take off for the swamp. The real culprit, Herman Cornwallis, is delighted to see them run away so he can have more time with Becky. In the swamp the boys meet up with Mary Meechum, thought to be a witch. The three accidentally overhear the suspicious Slade sisters planning to scam the town and witness the sisters' partner kill someone who wanted in on the action. Together Tom, Huck, and Mary save the town and regain their good names.

Tom Sawyer is played by Evan Akers while Huck Finn is played by Blake Janson. Chloe Finch plays Becky Thatcher while Jack Brown takes the role of Tom and Huck’s nemesis Herman Cornwallis. The cast is a conglomerate of students from Cambridge and Geneseo Schools and members of the community of Cambridge.

The performance is free to the public and will feature a pie/cake raffle to raise funds for future performances.