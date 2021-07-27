Broncos free agent Himmelman visits Geneseo football camp

Claudia Loucks

It’s a waiting game, but for Drew Himmelman it’s worth the wait….He is waiting to find out if he will be one of the undrafted free agents to make the roster of the Denver Broncos team.

Himmelman, a 2015 GHS graduate, was in Geneseo recently and was invited by Head Varsity Football Coach Larry Johnsen Jr. to stop by the Green Machine football camp to talk with the team.

Himmelman encouraged the high school players to work hard because he did in high school and he shared how that has helped his success in the game.

The Illinois State offensive tackle participated in his senior season where he earned his Master’s Degree in science in April, and joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May. He has been taking part in the team’s Rookie Training Camp and Optional Team Activities in Denver, and was in Geneseo recently to visit parents Scott and Angela Himmelman before returning to Denver on July 23 to report for the Broncos Fall Training Camp.

There are 90 players on the Broncos pre-season roster and only 53 of those players will make the team.

The “deep cuts” begin after the first pre-season game in Minneapolis when five are cut from the 90; five more will be cut after the second pre-season game on Aug 21 in Seattle; and after the third pre-season game in Denver, there will be a final cut of 27 players, leaving 53 players on the Denver Broncos roster.