Ladies play Galva Day August 6

Carol Townsend

Galva Day is Friday, August 6th. The ladies will play golf at Baker Park Golf Course in Kewanee.

Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with tee times from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The dress requested this year is festive tropical.

The dinner is at Crescent City Tap in Galva with social hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and awards at 7 p.m.. The dinner dress is cocktail dress requested.

The cost is breakfast, lunch, golf and dinner, $60 , lunch and dinner $35 and dinner only $25.

For more information, please contact Nancy at CSB Insurance (309) 932-2130