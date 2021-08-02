Geneseo basketball Summer Camps for High School and Grade School

Claudia Loucks

After missing out on hosting a youth basketball camp in the summer of 2020, Geneseo coaches and players were excited to invite younger players back in the gym. The camp was held in sessions of third and fourth graders; fifth and sixth graders and seventh and eighth graders.

Geneseo High School Varsity Coach Brad Storm said, “The part I like best is to start getting to know the kids and to start building relationships with them. We don’t spend a lot of time implementing our system with grades third through sixth, but instead just want them to have fun learning how they can improve skills. We want that with seventh and eighth graders as well, but also we introduce some program offensive and defensive concepts.”

With all groups there are competitions during the week of camp and end on the last day with a Camp Carnival, where campers spend time competing as various contests for awards.

CAMP AWARD WINNERS:

-Third Grade:

-Speed Shooting: Barrett Strode, first; Connor Schaaf, second; and Jace Wyffels, third.

-Speed Dribbling: Max Freeman, first; Connor Schaaf, second; and Andy Henderson, third.

-Speed Layups: Connor Schaaf, first; Barret Strode, Second; and Max Gehling, third.

-Knockout: Jace Wyffels, first; Connor Schaaf, second; and Barret Strode, third.

-Chicken: Gus Osborn, first; Connor Schaaf, second; and Max Freeman, third.

-Hot Shot: Max Freeman, first; Colton Kies, second; and Colton Seals, third.

-1-on-1: Connor Schaaf, first; Max Freeman, second; and Calvin Anderson, third.

-Free Throws: Jace Wyffels, first; Colton Kies, second; and Gus Osborne, third.

-Fourth Grade:

-Speed Shooting: Cole Weinzierl, first; Justin Roemer, second; and Trace Hager, third.

-Speed Dribble: Kyle Wirth, first; Will Ehlert, second; and Duncan Reed, third.

-Speed Layups: Cole Weinzierl, first; Duncan Reed, second; and Trace Hager, third.

-Knockout: Kyle Wirth, first; Brady Garard and Declan Gillespie, second; and Duncan Reed, third.

-Chicken: Trace Hager, first; Cole Weinzierl, second; and Declan Gillespie, third.

-Hot Shot: Declan Gillespie, first; Brady Garard, second; and Cole Weinzierl, third.

-1-on-1: Cole Weinzierl, first; Justin Roemer, second; and Brady Garard, third.

-Free Throws: Cole Weinzierl, first; Trace Hager, second; and Brady Garard, third.

-Fifth Grade:

-Speed Shooting: Ben Simosky, first; Collin Kress, second; and Wyatt Mickley, third.

-Speed Dribble: Isaac Ropp, first; Gavin Davis, second; and Ben Simosky, third.

-Speed Layups: Alden Brown, first; Gavin Davis, second; and Novak Ryerson, third.

-Knockout: Collin Kreiss, first; Isaac Ropp, second; Andrew Kreps and Wyatt Mickley, third.

-Chicken: Mark Shoemaker, first; Isaac Ropp, second; and Gavin Davis, third.

-Hot Shot: Mark Shoemaker, first; Andrew Kreps, second; and Wyatt Mickley, third.

-1-on-1: Isaac Ropp, first; Collin Kreiss, second; and Wyatt Mickley, third.

-Free Throws: Andrew Kreps, first; Isaac Ropp, second; and Novak Ryerson, third.

-Sixth Grade:

-Speed Shooting: Kellen VanKerrebroeck, first; Jordan Calloway, second; and Sage Windish, third.

-Speed Dribble: Kane Hamer, first; Kellen VanKerrebroeck, second; and Harrison Hill, third.

-Speed Layups: Kellen VanKerrebroeck, first; Leo Rizzo, second; and Vance Hansen, third.

-Knockout: Kellen VanKerrebroeck, first; Leo Rizzo, second; and Vance Hanson, third.

-Chicken: Kane Hamer, first; Leo Rizzo, second; and Kellen VanKerrebroeck, third.

-Hot Shot: Harrison Hill, first; Jordan Calloway, second; and Aiden Hawkins, third.

-1-on-1: Jordan Calloway, first; Kane Hamer, second; and Leo Rizzo, third.

-Free Throws: Kellen VanKerrebroeck, first; Jordan Calloway, second; and Vance Hanson, third.

-Seventh Grade:

-Speed Shooting: Nathan Boone, first; Eli Palmer, second; and Brody Hardin, third.

-Speed Dribble: Jaxon Earnst, first; Dylan Haser, second; and Jayden Wexell, third.

-Speed Layups: Reese Minnaert, first; Jack Kreiss, second; and Jayden Wexell, third.

-Knockout: Brody Hardin, first; Trenton Kennedy, second; and Ethan Galloway, third.

-Chicken: Reese Minnaert, first; Jack Kreiss, second; and Carter Dickey, third.

] -Hot Shot: Brody Hardin, first; Trenton Kennedy, second; and Reese Minnaert, third.

-1-on-1: Jaxon Earnst, first; Dylan Haser, second; and Carter Dickey, third.

-Free Throws: Trenton Kennedy, first; Nathan Boone, second; and Brody Hardin, third.

-Eighth Grade:

-Speed Shooting: Landon Nordstrom, first; Brody Clementz, second; and Bryson Boxell, third.

-Speed Dribble: Keaton Ariano, first; Bryson Boxell, second; and Hudson Reed, third.

-Speed Layups: Landon Nordstrom, first; Kwinn VanKerrebroeck, second; and Bryson Boxell, third.

-Knockout: Landon Nordstrom, first; Grayson Carlson, second; and Grady Bernahl, third.

-Chicken: Kwinn VanKerrebroeck, first; Keaton Ariano, second; and Grady Bernahl, third.

-Hot Shot: Landon Nordstrom, first; Kwinn VanKerrebroeck and Grayson Carlson, second; and Keaton Ariano, third.

-1-on-1: Grady Bernahl, first; Landon Nordstrom, second; and Keaton Ariano, third.

] -Free Throws: Landon Nordstrom, first; Drew Kelly, second; and Grayson Carlson, third.

GENESEO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Coach Storm said the high school teams were divided into two teams – freshman/’sophomore and junior/senior – to compete in some game competition.

“We didn’t play in as many games as in a ‘normal’ summer due partly to the pandemic, partly due to healthy player numbers, and partly due to schedule conflicts,” he said.

The varsity group competed in the Geneseo Shootout, Rock Island’s two-day Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout, and played three games in the St. Ambrose Summer League.

The freshman/sophomore group played in the Geneseo Shootout, a one-day Justin Sharp Shootout event, and a couple games as fill-in during the St. Ambrose League.

“Without knowing yet how we will arrange teams during the season, it was the best way to get players some game experience where we could evaluate talent and also see what we needed to work on,” Storm said.

The groups also met various evenings t the high school camp night events and worked on individual skills and team concepts, he added, and said, “The emphasis was more on implementing and improving team play, with the understanding that players needed to put in skill work on their own time.”

At the end of July, Jordan Delp worked with the Geneseo players who wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. Coach Delp has been training and working with high school, collegiate and professional athletes for several years and is also now a member of Augustana College’s staff.

“He worked with our guys on some key concepts and skills that were new and challenging for most but are things that our players need to work on to improve. Many players think they need to just go out and do some ball handling and shooting. Coach Delp broke down many skills to the basics of footwork, and we spent three days focusing on that and applying it to the basic skills of shooting, driving, finishing and defense.”

Storm continued, “Basketball is played most successfully by players at the highest levels who understand the footwork aspect, something that we will continue to focus on in our program…The plan is to get Coach Delp back again a couple times in the fall in a Saturday/Sunday format and then for a ‘mini-camp’ right before the season starts in November. These sessions do not cost our players anything, as our Tip Off Club, (Boosters), are paying for Coach Delp to work with our guys.”

Time also was spent with the high school players discussing the program’s vision, mission, and pillars, values we believe are non-negotiable to reach our mission and vision…”In the past I always knew what my vision for the program was, and how to try to get it there,” Storm said. “And, for the most part I was pretty happy with what our basketball program was. However, after spending the last year and a half researching, studying, and talking to experts on what makes for successful programs – teams, businesses, etc., I became painfully aware that I needed to share the vision for the program, and the mission of how to get to that vision, and the specific steps/goals/objectives we need to do to accomplish our mission within our support pillars with everyone involved in the program. Furthermore, we need to continue making sure that those things are clearly understood by players and coaches within the program and expect that everything we do represents a unity in everyone working towards that.”

“I want to make culture and leadership areas that we develop as much as we do offense and defense within our program,” he said. “In the past, we talked about those areas and did some things with them, but it was almost just ‘tacked on’ when there was time for it.”