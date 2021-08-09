Ridgewood Roundup - Ruth Losey

Tom Akers

Losey Part of All State Production

AlWood High School Junior Ruth Losey has been selected as part of the crew for the Illinois High School Theatre Festival to be held January 6th through the 8th on the campus of Illinois State University. Losey will be working in the All-State production of Cabaret!

She had to apply to be a part of the festival which began in 1976 with a production of the musical Jesus Christ Superstar. Every year actors, crew members, and others are invited to apply, interviewed, and then selected to be a part of the main production. The program brings students from all over the state together every year for a non-competitive celebration of theatre. In addition to the main production, other productions are being put on in the three day workshop.

Cabaret is being produced by the Illinois Theatre Association and is the only program like it in the United States. From the Association’s website, "ALL-STATE is a special event for students from all of Illinois bringing together like-minded talented students. The 2022 Illinois High School Theatre Festival is about one of the greatest truths of the theatre- The Theatre Is The Most Accepting Place! We as theatrical artists challenge the world to think about who we are as human beings and how we celebrate our differences. Simply, WE welcome everyone!"