Fair named Orion wrestling MVP

Mindy Carls

Josh Fair received the MVP award at the Orion wrestling postseason celebration on Wednesday, July 28, in the Orion Lions Club picnic shelter at Central Park, Orion.

Fair also received the Most Dedicated award. Others with plaques were Phillip Dochterman, Coaches Award; Luke Moen, Most Improved, and Ethan Moran, Sportsmanship.

It was Dan Diamond’s last official event after 35 years as a wrestler and coach at Orion Middle School and Orion High School. He was a fourth-place medalist at the Illinois High School Association’s state meet in 1983. As a coach, he was 237-87 over 14 years at OHS and 153-43 during 13 years at OMS.

Wednesday night was varsity coach Jeff Ferry’s first awards program. He has since resigned.

Ferry’s team finished 7-4 for fifth place in the Three Rivers Conference. The Chargers were 18-5 overall.

Noah Schnerre was only the second Orion wrestler to qualify for state all four years of his high school year. As a freshman, sophomore and junior, he qualified for the Illinois High School Association’s state tournament in Champaign. During his senior season, the IHSA did not host a state tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. However, the Illinois Coaches and Wrestling Officials Association held a state tournament, which Schnerre competed in.

The other four-time state qualifier was Thorian Twyner.

Fair topped 100 wins for his career. He finished 130-19 with at least 30 wins in each season.

This year Ferry had 13 wrestlers. He had six boys in the middleweights, 145 and 152 lbs.

Seven Chargers went to IWCOA regionals. Fair placed first at 195 lbs., Moen fourth at 113 and Schnerre fourth at 152. Fair and Schnerre advanced to state. Fair placed third and Schnerre fifth.

Four Orion boys, Mason Anderson (132 lbs.), Cooper Herd (145), Nolan Loete (145) and Dochterman (195), competed in the IWCOA’s frosh-soph state tournament. Dochterman placed seventh.

Seniors were Fair (33-2 record), Weston Ferry (18-3), Schnerre (25-6), Moran (11-7) and Collin Meisenburg (6-5).

Maddix Moninski was the only junior. He had a 20-3 record.

Sophomores were Moen (22-6) and Caden Wegerer (13-11).

Freshmen were Anderson (1-2), Loete (15-6), Herd (7-3), Talen Rodney (6-6) and Dochterman (12-8).

Making the conference’s All-Academic team were Wegerer, Moen and Dochterman.

Varsity letters were presented to Schnerre, Fair, Ferry, Moran, Meisenburg, Moninski, Moen, Loete and Dochterman.

Receiving both a varsity letter and freshman numerals were Anderson, Herd and Talen Rodney.