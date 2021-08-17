Geneseo Boys' Golf Team opens season with quad win
The Geneseo High School Boys’ Golf Team traveled to Baker Park in Kewanee for their first meet of the season and returned with a Quad Win over Hall, Mercer County and Kewanee by shooting a 156 as a team.
Hayden Moore was medalist with an even par 35.
Other results: Bryson VanHoutte, 39; Mason Steinert, 39; Tayt Hager, 43; Sam Robinson, 43; and Conner Dillie, 47.
Hall finished second with 172; Mercer County came in third with 185; and Kewanee was fourth with 195.
Coach Scott Hardison said, “This year’s team is hoping to compete for a Conference title. The entire team qualified for Sectionals and we are looking to build upon that success.”
“We are young with a freshman and two sophomores in our top six, but the young kids have played a lot of golf,” he said.
The team is led by returning senior, Mason Steinert; and junior, Tayt Hager.