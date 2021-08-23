Coach Johnsen's Geneseo football forecast

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Varsity Football Team will take the field at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, to face, Chicago Noble/Comer, their first foe of the 2021 fall football season. There is no junior varsity game.

Varsity Head Coach Larry Johnsen Jr. said there are close to 95 kids in the program, “so we are very proud about that, especially with the fast turn around.”

The Covid-19 pandemic forced moving the regular football season from fall 2020 to spring 2021, with an abbreviated schedule. Even though they started off slow, the Green Machine finished the spring schedule by winning three of their final four games.

The varsity squad showcases 16 seniors with seniors Nathan VanDeWoestyne, Andrew Cotty and Michael Emerick as captains.

“We have good numbers, but we will really rely on some younger kids to step up, mostly because of some injuries from last spring that will keep people out this fall,” Johnsen said. “We do have a few kids banged up right now and hopefully they will be able to return soon.”

The coach also commented about the intense heat and humidity in recent practices, but added, “The kids have done a great job.”

“It has been a different summer this year with not a lot of football things going on in the summer,” he said, adding, “Kids were involved with wrestling, track and baseball…Tried to get their bodies ready and really backed off of the football stuff we normally do in the summer. We wanted kids to have a break and take summer vacations if that’s what their families wanted. We are behind right now, no doubt about it, but hopefully it will pay off in the long run.”

“Once again, we will see some really good athletes and players in the WB6 Conference,” Johnsen said. “You have multiple scholarship players, including one who has multiple Power 5 offers (Michigan, Notre Dame, Iowa, etc.).”

Johnsen said, “The goal is to get better every day with us being our best at the end of the season.”

GENESEO VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

-Friday, Aug. 27 – 7 p.m. – Noble/Comer – Autograph Night - Home.

-Friday, Sept. 3 – 7 p.m. – Sandwich High School – Hall of Fame – Home.

-Friday, Sept. 10 – 7 p.m. – United Township High School – Home.

-Friday, Sept. 17 – 7 p.m. – Galesburg High School – Away.

-Friday, Sept. 24 – 7 p.m. – Sterling High School – Kiwanis Peanut Night – Home.

-Friday, Oct. 1 – 7 p.m. – Alleman High School – Homecoming – Home.

-Friday, Oct. 8 – 7 p.m. – Quincy High School – Away.

-Friday, Oct. 15 – 7 p.m. – Rock Island High School – Senior Night – Home.

-Friday, Oct. 22 – 7 p.m. – Moline High School – Away.