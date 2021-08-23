Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Kameron’s Cats

I’m late on this “channel cat catch” story, but better late than never! Kameron Floming, Atkinson, caught these good eating size channels in Mud Creek, wherever that is? Last year he bagged his first turkey while hunting with his dad, Brian. It weighed about 22 pounds. Needless to say, the young man knows how to use the rod ‘n reel and scattergun. Congratulations goes to Kameron.

Quack Reminder

Geneseo’s Chapter 093 of Ducks Unlimited will host their “Super Banquet” to be held at the Best Western Inn, Annawan, on Saturday, September 25, 2021. This is always one very big event with live auctions, and lots of raffles. There will be lots of hunting related items plus over 40 new firearms offered. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. with an excellent buffet dinner served at 6 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door. Ticket(s) must be purchased by September 4, 2021. For a ticket order form and any questions contact Chairman Dale “Double Barrel” Doubler at 309-937-2500. His mailing address is: PO Box 142, Cambridge, IL 61238.

New Vehicles

Because “Mr. Dufus” here totaled our vehicle coming back from Minnesota, we went vehicle shopping starting on day one. What a pain in the rump that was. Not with the sales people, but just try to find many new vehicles on their lots. I heard over and over the problem is with getting computer chips. I tried two dealerships in Iowa and three in Illinois. Of course, we always check with our yearly Consumer Reports booklet on major purchases and reliability is very important. We finally found one that had the bells & whistles plus color we wanted. At my age, hopefully that should be the last vehicle we will need to buy providing I don’t again fall asleep while driving!

175th BH Anniversary

Bishop Hill, IL, is celebrating their 175th Anniversary. On Saturday, Aug 28th, at 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. there will be a series storyteller tours. The next day, Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. there will be various Swedish tales, Folklore, etc. Because of space, I cannot list all the activities on those two days.

One more thing! Make darn sure you have lunch there. The small hamlet has three amazing restaurants and worth the trip alone. Don’t forget to tour all the shops, museums, etc.

Photos & Articles

Don’t forget to take a photo of your recent catch or a bagged turkey, deer or cape buffalo you shot on a Henry County safari. Send the photo and information to me at: deboonelr@aol.com.

Humor

What kind of football player gives refunds? A quarterback. Why did Luke Dauw take his bat to the library? Because his teacher told him to “hit the books!” Why are tennis games so loud? Because the players raise a racquet. The reason rubber bands go to baseball games is they enjoy the seventh-inning stretch.