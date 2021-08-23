Geneseo cross country teams ready to run

Claudia Loucks

GENESEO BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

The Geneseo Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country teams are ready for their upcoming seasons.

Boys’ Head Coach Todd Ehlert said the team is “excited about this year. The team is 28 strong so far and we could lose some or gain some.”

Ehlert said there are five of the top 7 back from last year…”The guys had a good summer of running and would like to have another great year. With the spring season ending mid-June and so many activities going on in the spring, we gave the guys some time off and did not get going until July with summer runs. We wanted to give the guys a mental break from the pandemic.”

“We are a little out of shape, but we have three months to train and get in shape for the end of the year,” Ehlert said.

“Last year was an awesome year,” he said. “Being Western Big 6 Conference Champions for the first time and qualifying for State for the first time sine 1999 were all great highlights,” he said. “The guys have set goals to try to do the same thing this year. That would be incredible if it happens.”

There are seven seniors on the team and Ehlert said they are “all excited to be back to a regular season. We are having the seniors lead the team this year. We have not chosen captains and are going with seven strong leaders.” Returning top seven runners from last season are Justin Johnson, Isaac Kuster, Gavin Allison, Tyler Gehl and Cooper Schaad…”Who knows who will be in the top seven this year, we have a lot of new guys and some guys from last season have made some great improvements,” Ehlert said.”

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

-Monday, Aug. 23, – 4:30 p.m. – Moline Invite – WB6 Opener – Empire Park.

-Monday, Aug. 30, - Annawan-Wethersfield Invite – Kewanee Dunes.

-Saturday, Sept. 4, - 9 a.m. - Galesburg Invite – Lake Storey.

-Saturday, Sept 11, - First to the Finish – Detweiler Park.

-Saturday, Sept. 18, - 9 a.m. – Geneseo Invite – Richmond Hill.

-Saturday, Sept. 25, - 9 a.m. - Sterling Rock River Run – Hoover Park.

-Saturday, Oct. 2, - 9 a.m. - Freeport Invite – Highland College.

-Saturday, Oct. 9, - 9 a.m. - Metamora Invitational – Black Partridge Park.

-Thursday, Oct. 14, - 4:30 p.m. - Western Big 6 Conference – Hoover Park (Sterling).

-Tuesday, Oct. 19, - 4:30 p.m. – Sterling J.V. /09 Invite (JV State) – Hoover Park.

-Saturday, Oct. 23, - IHSA Regional.

-Saturday, Oct. 30, - IHSA Sectional.

-Saturday, Nov. 8, - IHSA State.

BOYS’ ROSTER

-Freshmen – Mason Anderson, Camden Baumgardner, Dylan Gehl, Christian Haney, Max Johnson, Rylan Lambert, Zachary Meier, Taber Swanson, Jacob Taylor, Dylan Whipple.

-Sophomores – Alex Davis, Buddy Henderson, Austin Hull, Sam Mosbarger, Ryley Rowold, Cooper Schaad.

-Juniors – Gavin Allison, Caleb Durian, Karson Emry, Tyler Gehl, Nathan Venneberg.

-Seniors – Simon Anderson, Andrew Burke, Justin Johnson, Isaac Kuster, Bode Neff, Carson Raya, Malakai Schaad.

GENESEO GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Girls’ Head Coach Kelley Timmerman said, “The Geneseo Girls’ Cross Country is hopefully on track to have a successful year. They started their summer training on June 14, shortly after their track season ended.”

There are 21 athletes out for cross country and Timmerman said, “I feel this is the largest number we have had in a long time. We are starting the season off with more of a ‘normal’ feel. We will have invitationals back with more teams and athletes instead of duals and quadrangular meets like last year. This will be a different set for our freshmen and sophomore athletes, who have not experienced a normal season yet. I’m looking forward to seeing how their season goes after putting all the miles in this summer.”

Aaron Skopec is the assistant coach.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

-Monday, Aug. 23, – 4 p.m. – WB6 Opener – Empire Park.

-Tuesday, Aug. 24, - 4:30 p.m. – Sterling Grass Relays – Hoover Park.

-Monday, Aug. 30, - 5 p.m. – Annawan Invite – Kewanee Dunes Golf Course.

-Saturday, Sept. 4, - 9 a.m. – Galesburg Invite – Lake Story.

-Saturday, Sept. 11, - 9 a.m. – 1st to the Finish – Deweiller Park, Peoria.

-Saturday, Sept. 18, - Geneseo Invite – Richmond Hill.

-Thursday, Sept. 23, - Rock Island Invite.

-Saturday, Oct. 2, 9:30 a.m. – Freeport Invite – Highland Community College.

-Saturday, Oct. 9, - 9:30 a.m. – Metamora Invite – Black Partridge Park.

-Thursday, Oct. 14, 4:30 p.m. – Western Big 6 – Hoover Park, Sterling.

-Tuesday, Oct. 19, - 4:30 p.m. – Sterling Fr/JV meet – Hoover Park.

-Saturday, Oct. 23, - IHSA Regional.

-Saturday, Oct. 30, - IHSA Sectional.

-Saturday, Nov. 5, - State.

GIRLS’ ROSTER

-Freshmen – Bella Curcuru, Elanor DeBlieck, Katy Fouts, Hope Kuster, Jeslen Rink.

-Sophomores – Jill Corso, Emma DeBaene, Kelsey Dillie, Megan McClanahan, Giavanna Ritter, Katlyn Seaman, Madison Sims, Ella Toom, Emma Veloz.

-Juniors – Jessalyn Belvel, Jaide Flowers, Joselyn Reisner, Junior Captain.

-Seniors - Taya Fouts, Lacey Laxton – Captain; Savannah Reisner – Captain; Anna Snyder – Captain.