Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Finish Third in Tri

The Ridgewood Spartans travelled to Princeton for a triangular meet on Tuesday, August 17th at Wyaton Hills Golf Course. The Spartans lost to the host Tigers 178 to 217 and to the Newman Comets 183 to 217.

Kyle Wolfe from Newman posted the top score, a 41 on the par 35. Kyle Nimrick was the top Spartan with a 50 which placed him in the top ten. Gracie Russell finished with a 53, Josh Maher shot a 56, and David Swanson rounded out the team effort with a 58. Nick Robbins and Jace Swanson turned in a score of 61 and 74 respectively.

Ridgewood Golfs in Triangular

The Ridgewood Spartans hit the links at Baker Park in Kewanee on Thursday, August 19th in a triangular meet with Kewanee and St. Bedes. The Spartans lost to St. Bedes by the score of 201 to St. Bedes’ 178, the Spartans also came up short against the host Boilermakers losing 201 to 189.

Chaz Peed from Kewanee earned medalist honors posting a 40 on the par 35 course. David Swanson led the Spartans with a 42 which earned him third place overall in the triangular. Gracie Russell posted a 48, Kyle Nimrick a 55, and Josh Maher a score of 56 to round out the Spartan team score. Jace Swanson was the fifth Spartan in with a 67 and Joey Robbins finished with a score of 126.

Youth Runs Rampant for Spartans

The Ridgewood Spartans will be kicking off their 2021 season on Friday, August 27th against Stark County at Goff Stahl Field. The Spartans will be fielding a team of twenty-nine players, nineteen of whom are freshman or sophomores.

Ridgewood finished the abbreviated season last spring with a record of four wins and just two losses. However, the squad lost a solid core of all conference seniors including Colton Stahl, DJ VanHouten, Victor Snook, Peyton Catour, Brant Casteel, Jarrett Lund, and Sam Althaus.

The cupboard is not bare for the Spartans by any means. Head coach Bruce Redding still has a lot of talent on the Spartan sideline. At the head of the class will be senior all conference wide receiver and defensive back Lucas Kessinger. You can look for Kessinger to get as many chances running and catching the ball as the Spartans can give him. The Spartans will be putting sophomore Ryle Catour behind center this year. Catour, a leftie, will face a steep learning curve having the shortened season in the spring as his only high school experience.

Catour will have a solid core of options in addition to Kessinger. Junior Gavin McDonough, back from an injury last season will be both a hard hitting runner as well as providing pass protection. Fans will need to keep an eye on senior Meric Veloz who will be lined up behind Catour as well as outside as a wide receiver. Junior Ryan Francis will also be an apt target for the young quarterback.

Ty Anderson and senior Rodney Beam will be anchoring a young untested Ridgewood line. Both will be key for the Spartans to be successful moving the ball down the field. Junior Kaden Larson will fill the spot at tight end giving both a solid presence on the line as well as an option for Catour.

Defensively, the Spartans will need Anderson to anchor the defensive line as well. One spot the Spartans will be both deep and solid is in the defensive backfield. McDonough, Beam, and Taylor Snook will be on the prowl for Ridgewood at linebacker. Kessinger, Veloz, and Francis will give opposing quarterbacks and receivers a challenge throughout the season.

The Spartans, despite their youth, will be a tough team for the other LTC schools. This year’s team brings a lot of speed to the ball and are not afraid to get their hands dirty. Spartan fans can catch the Spartans at home on August 27th, September 10th, September 25th which is the homecoming game against Knoxville, and senior night on October 15th against Princeville. Game time on Fridays is 7:00 pm with the Homecoming game beginning at 1:00.