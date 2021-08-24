Geneseo boys' golf update

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Boys’ Golf Team took first in their season opener which was a quad meet on Monday, Aug. 16, held at Baker Park in Kewanee. The next night, Tuesday, Aug. 17, the team traveled to Rock Island and returned with their second win of the 2021 season.

After the Rock Island match up, Coach Scott Hardison commented, “The team won on the road to stay undefeated. They beat Rock Island 157-185.”

Hayden Moore shot even par for the second night in a row to pick up Medalist honors.

Team results: Moore, 36; Bryson VanHoutte, 37; Mason Steinert, 39; Tayt Hager, 45; Connor Dillie, 48; and Thomas Henson 51.

Over the weekend of Aug. 21, the team competed in the Saunders Invite and finished in ninth place. Freshman Bryson VanHoutte was awarded a medal for low freshman and a medal for seventh place overall.

The Geneseo team hosted their first dual meet of the season on Monday, Aug. 23, at Country View Golf Course in Geneseo.

Coach Hardison said, “Geneseo bested Rock Falls 150-203.”

Bryson VanHoutte was medalist with a 2 under par 34. Geneseo Junior Varsity also won the match over Rock Falls, 191-224, and the JV medalist was Thomas Sahr with 45.