Orion football building on spring season

Mindy Carls

COVID-19 forced the IHSA to delay the 2020 football season until spring 2021, and COVID limited the number of fans who could attend the six games.

After finishing the spring season with a 1-5 season, coach Chip Filler’s Chargers are looking forward to a full season of nine games in front of hundreds of fans.

Filler is taking an 81-45 record into the fall 2021 season.

He has six seniors leading the Chargers onto the field. They are Jared Mohr, quarterback and defensive back; Quinn Hoftender, tight end and linebacker; Maddix Moninski, running back and linebacker; Luke Johnson, running back and defensive back; Seth Gardner, offensive and defensive lineman, and Dathan Moore, wide receiver and defensive back.

Other returning letter winners include juniors Cole Kratzberg, running back and defensive back; Kale Stropes and Quincy Perry, offensive and defensive linemen; Blayden Murdock, wide receiver and defensive back, and Tyler Anderson, tight end and linebacker, and sophomore Nolan Loete, offensive and defensive lineman.

New to the varsity are juniors Drake Gunn, quarterback and defensive back; Lane Johnson, running back and linebacker, and Kile Johnson, wide receiver and linebacker; sophomore Luke Dunlap, offensive and defensive lineman; and freshman Duncan Adamson, tight end and defensive lineman.

Filler’s starting quarterback will be Mohr. The coach expects to start Hoftender at tight end, Moninski and Kratzberg at running back, and Gardner at offensive lineman. On defense, Mohr and Kratzberg will start at defensive back, Hoftender and Moninski at linebacker and Gardner on the defensive line.

“We hope to improve on everything,” Filler said. “We are very optimistic about the season. We believe we have a good team, but time will tell. We need to stay healthy and continue to improve every day.”

Filler expects Rockridge to be the team to beat in the Three Rivers Rock division.

“We believe we are a playoff team, but we will see,” the coach said.